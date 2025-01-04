PM Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone For Over Rs. 12,200 Crore Development Projects In Delhi On Jan 5

PM will also officially inaugurate Delhi Metro Phase IV, a 2.8-kilometer stretch worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore that connects Janakpuri and Krishna Park. This is the first section of Delhi Metro Phase IV to be officially opened.

On January 5, PM Narendra Modi will lay the groundwork for and officially inaugurate a number of development projects totaling more than Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi at approximately 12:15 PM. The Prime Minister will also travel from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station in the Namo Bharat Train at approximately 11 AM.

With an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore, PM Modi will open the 13 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, marking a major milestone in improving regional connectivity. The first Namo Bharat connectivity will be provided to Delhi with this inauguration. This will greatly facilitate travel between Delhi and Meerut, benefiting millions of people by providing unparalleled safety and dependability along with fast and comfortable travel.

In addition, PM will also officially inaugurate Delhi Metro Phase IV, a 2.8-kilometer stretch worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore that connects Janakpuri and Krishna Park. This is the first section of Delhi Metro Phase IV to be officially opened. The beneficiaries will include parts of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Krishna Park, and other parts of West Delhi.

At an estimated cost of Rs 6,230 crore, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the 26.5 km Rithala-Kundli segment of Delhi Metro Phase-IV. By connecting Delhi’s Rithala to Haryana’s Nathupur (Kundli), this corridor will greatly improve connectivity in the northwestern regions of both Delhi and Haryana. Benefits include better access to residential, commercial, and industrial zones in Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli. Travel via the extended Red Line will be made easier once it is operational, spanning Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

At a cost of approximately Rs 185 crore, the Prime Minister will also lay the cornerstone for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute’s (CARI) new, state-of-the-art building in Rohini, New Delhi. There will be cutting-edge medical and healthcare facilities on campus. An integrated and smooth healthcare experience for patients and researchers alike will be provided by the new building, which will house the Administrative Block, the OPD Block, the IPD Block, and a dedicated Treatment Block.

