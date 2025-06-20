Live Tv
PM Modi To Lead International Yoga Day Celebrations In Visakhapatnam With 5 Lakh Participants

On June 21, PM Modi will lead International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam with 5 lakh people. Themed "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," the event will see participation from global delegates, with similar programs across India and abroad.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 17:29:58 IST

On the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day on 21st June Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do yoga with 5 lakh people in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. All Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders, all MPs, MLAs will also attend.

This year’s theme of Yoga Day is Yoga for One Earth, One Health, which highlights the power of yoga to promote global unity, health and harmony.

While PM Modi will do yoga in Visakhapatnam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will do yoga in Ahmedabad, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Udhampur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi’s Kartavya Path, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi’s Pusa Institute, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Indore’s Rajwada, Union Minister SPS Baghel in Agra, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra Similarly, all the Union Ministers have been instructed to do yoga at different places in Delhi’s Humayun Tomb.

All the Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA ruled states will do yoga in the state capitals. The Central Government has told all the Union Ministers about different places to practice yoga.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also instructed all the MPs, MLAs, BJP leaders to do yoga in large numbers with the general public in their respective areas.



Have a look at the Program details:

Time: 6:30 am to 7:30 am

Venue: RK Beach, Visakhapatnam

Participants: More than five lakh people, diplomats from 40 countries, yoga teachers and trained people from 20 countries, and students living in India from other 20 countries

Preparations in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh government has made elaborate preparations for this program. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will also participate in this Yoga Day program. This event will be the biggest and the Guinness Book team is also reaching Visakhapatnam for the Guinness World Record.

On International Yoga Day, Yoga Day will be celebrated all over the world but various programs will be organized on Yoga Day in all the places in all the states of India in which crores of people will participate.

In the capital Delhi, big programs will be organized in Kartavya Path, Connaught Place, Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park.

Tags: pm modi’yoga day
