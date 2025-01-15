PM Modi Unveils New ISKCON Temple In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple in the Khargar area of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi called the event a blessing, saying, “This temple, on this land of knowledge and devotion, reflects ISKCON’s tireless efforts. I am fortunate to play a role in this divine inauguration.”

The PM lauded the temple’s architecture, emphasizing its embodiment of spirituality and knowledge. “The design and vision of this temple encapsulate India’s spiritual traditions. This will undoubtedly serve as a holy center for strengthening faith and consciousness in the nation,” he stated.

PM Modi also paid an emotional tribute to Gopal Krishna Goswami, the late ISKCON chairman whose vision played a pivotal role in the project. “Though he is not with us physically, his spiritual presence and immense devotion to Lord Krishna are deeply felt today,” Modi remarked.

Highlighting ISKCON’s global impact, he praised Srila Prabhupada, the founder, for propagating the teachings of the Vedas and the Gita during the colonial era. “At an age when most feel their duties are done, Srila Prabhupada began ISKCON’s mission, linking Vedantic wisdom to people’s consciousness,” Modi noted.

The Prime Minister also discussed the government’s dedication to public welfare, citing initiatives like Ujjwala gas connections, tap water accessibility, and healthcare provisions for the poor. Additionally, he mentioned the Krishna Circuit, a project aimed at connecting key pilgrimage sites across India, further promoting spiritual tourism.

The event saw the presence of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and BJP MP Hema Malini, among others.

ALSO READ: BJP Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi’s Mental State Over ‘Fighting Indian State’ Remark