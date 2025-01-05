An employee of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple has absconded with lakhs of rupees donated by devotees, along with a receipt book, officials reported on Saturday.

“An FIR was filed by the temple’s Chief Finance Officer Vishwa Nam Das late on Friday night,” said Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar.

The theft was first brought to light when the temple authorities noticed discrepancies in the donation records. On December 27, CFO Vishwa Nam Das reported the incident to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey, following which a primary investigation was carried out.

ISKCON Employee’s Role and Missing Funds

According to temple Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ravi Lochan Das, the accused, identified as Murlidhar Das, was responsible for collecting money donated by devotees and depositing it with temple authorities.

“Murlidhar’s job was to collect the donated money and submit it to the temple authorities periodically. After scrutiny, we will know exactly how much money he has stolen,” the PRO explained.

The police revealed that Murlidhar Das is the son of Nimai Chand Yadav and resides in Sriram Colony, Rauganj Vasa, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Along with the cash, he fled with a receipt book containing 32 sheets, raising concerns about potential misuse of the donation records.

Repeat Offense At ISKCON Raises Concerns

While the incident has shocked several members of the international society, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place at the ISKCON temple. PRO Ravi Lochan Das highlighted a similar case involving another individual named Saurav.

“Saurav also fled with donation money and a receipt book. Unfortunately, he passed away before the funds could be recovered,” said the PRO.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the case in order to track down the absconding employee and recover the funds that were stolen from the temple. “The FIR marks the beginning of a thorough inquiry to determine the exact amount stolen and to locate the suspect,” said Superintendent Arvind Kumar.

Temple authorities have also decided to take additional steps to ensure better security and stricter oversight of the donation process for the future. The incident has also sparked discussions about implementing technology-driven solutions, such as digital tracking systems, to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

ISKCON Devotees Express Concern

Devotees visiting the temple expressed their concerns over the breach of trust. Many called for enhanced transparency and accountability in handling temple funds.

The ISKCON temple, known for its spiritual teachings and charitable activities, relies heavily on donations from devotees for its operations. Authorities have assured the community that steps are being taken to ensure the sanctity and integrity of the temple’s financial practices.