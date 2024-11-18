PM Modi Welcomed With Sanskrit Chants In Brazil For G20 Summit, WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a vibrant and culturally rich reception upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a vibrant and culturally rich reception upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday. Sanskrit chants echoed as members of the Indian community welcomed him ahead of the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for November 18-19. This marks the second leg of Modi’s three-nation diplomatic tour.

A Warm Welcome in Rio

Expressing gratitude for the enthusiastic reception, PM Modi took to social media, writing, “Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents.”

A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro… pic.twitter.com/osuHGSxpho — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

The Prime Minister also shared pictures of the welcome ceremony, showcasing the cultural connection between the Indian diaspora and their homeland.

Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents. pic.twitter.com/hvA6GGKE9l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

Modi’s Role at the G20 Summit

As part of the G20 Troika, which includes India, Brazil, and South Africa, Modi is set to participate in key deliberations. In another post, he said, “Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders.”

Notable attendees at the summit include U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The discussions will focus on global economic challenges and international cooperation under Brazil’s presidency, which builds on India’s G20 legacy from earlier this year.

#WATCH | People from Brazil welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rio de Janeiro, with Sanskrit chants. pic.twitter.com/i8VX6BiPZb — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

Following the G20 Summit, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19-21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This historic trip marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years and highlights India’s commitment to strengthening ties with South America and the Caribbean.

In his departure statement, Modi emphasized the shared vision guiding this year’s discussions: One Earth, One Family, One Future. He also expressed optimism about advancing bilateral cooperation through discussions with other world leaders during his time in Brazil.

PM Modi’s visit underscores India’s growing role on the global stage, fostering collaboration across continents while strengthening its ties with key international partners.