Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi Welcomed With Sanskrit Chants In Brazil For G20 Summit, WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a vibrant and culturally rich reception upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

PM Modi Welcomed With Sanskrit Chants In Brazil For G20 Summit, WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a vibrant and culturally rich reception upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday. Sanskrit chants echoed as members of the Indian community welcomed him ahead of the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for November 18-19. This marks the second leg of Modi’s three-nation diplomatic tour.

A Warm Welcome in Rio

Expressing gratitude for the enthusiastic reception, PM Modi took to social media, writing, “Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents.”

The Prime Minister also shared pictures of the welcome ceremony, showcasing the cultural connection between the Indian diaspora and their homeland.

Modi’s Role at the G20 Summit

As part of the G20 Troika, which includes India, Brazil, and South Africa, Modi is set to participate in key deliberations. In another post, he said, “Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders.”

Notable attendees at the summit include U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The discussions will focus on global economic challenges and international cooperation under Brazil’s presidency, which builds on India’s G20 legacy from earlier this year.

 

Following the G20 Summit, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19-21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This historic trip marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years and highlights India’s commitment to strengthening ties with South America and the Caribbean.

In his departure statement, Modi emphasized the shared vision guiding this year’s discussions: One Earth, One Family, One Future. He also expressed optimism about advancing bilateral cooperation through discussions with other world leaders during his time in Brazil.

PM Modi’s visit underscores India’s growing role on the global stage, fostering collaboration across continents while strengthening its ties with key international partners.

Filed under

g20 summit PM Modi In Brazil PM Modi Welcomed With Sanskrit Chants
Advertisement

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress’s Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says ‘Adani Is Fully Supported By PM Modi’, WATCH

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress’s Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says ‘Adani...

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Entertainment

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox