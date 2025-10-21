LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi's Deepavali Message: Bharat Upholds Dharma, Avenge Of Injustice Marks Spirit Of Operation Sindoor

PM Modi’s Deepavali Message: Bharat Upholds Dharma, Avenge Of Injustice Marks Spirit Of Operation Sindoor

In his Deepavali message, PM Modi lauded Operation Sindoor for upholding righteousness and avenging injustice. He highlighted India’s victory over Naxalism, new GST reforms, and urged citizens to embrace Swadeshi values for a self-reliant, Viksit Bharat.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 21, 2025 12:00:08 IST

Deepavali this year is an exuberant festival as the Prime Minister extended his warm wishes to the people of India. His second Deepavali celebration is on the heels of splendorous construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

The Prime Minister congratulated Operation Sindoor, which he said upheld righteousness and avenged injustice and took life teachings from Lord Ram. “Lord Shri Ram teaches us to uphold righteousness and also gives us courage to fight injustice.”

We have seen a living example of this a few months ago during Operation Sindoor. During Operation Sindoor, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice,” he wrote. 

Explaining the importance of this Deepavali, the Prime Minister said that lights will shine in many districts, including far-flung areas, where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been wiped out.

He called those who have left violence to join the stream away from Naxalism and towards constitutionalism the “major achievement” of India. 

“This Diwali is special because lamps will be lit, for the first time, in many districts of the country including those which were so far remote. These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been rooted out.

In more recent times, we have been witnessing many people abandoning the path of violence and joining the mainstream of development, expressing faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a great achievement for the Nation,” PM Modi wrote in his letter.

The Prime Minister also talked about recent next-generation reforms, such as imposing lower GST rates on the very first day of Navratri. 

The letter continues: “Against these historic accomplishments, the country has also embarked on next-generation reforms in recent days. On the first day of Navratri, reduced GST rates were introduced. During this “GST Bachat Utsav” (Savings Festival), citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees. In a world filled with multiple crises, Bharat stands out as a beacon of stability and sensitivity. We are also in the path of becoming the third-largest economy in the world in the near future.”

In the letter, PM Modi further urged citizens to work on “Swadeshi” (indigenous) products in connection with a “Viksit” (Developed) and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India). 

Quoting PM Modi, “In this journey of a Viksit Bharat and an Atmanirbhar Bharat, our primary responsibility as citizens is to fulfill our duties to the nation. Let us adopt Swadeshi, and let us say it with pride: This is Swadeshi! Let us strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Let us respect all languages. Let us keep our surroundings clean. Let us take care of our health. Let us decrease consumption of oil in our diet by 10% and embrace yoga. In these ways, we can move faster toward Viksit Bharat.” (ANI)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 11:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3operation sindoor

PM Modi’s Deepavali Message: Bharat Upholds Dharma, Avenge Of Injustice Marks Spirit Of Operation Sindoor

QUICK LINKS