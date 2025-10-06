PM Narendra Modi Condemns Attack On BJP MP And MLA Amid Flood Relief Efforts: Political Chaos Erupts

West Bengal’s political landscape has once again been pushing into chaotic situation after the BJP MP and MLA were attacked by a mob during their visit to flood affected areas in the Dooars. The attack happened on October 6, 2025, in Nagrakata of Jalpaiguri district, where the BJP leaders had gone to evaluate and analyse the damage caused by heavy floods and landslides.

PM Narendra Modi condemned the attack and called it insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state.

The manner in which our Party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2025





Attack and Injuries

These BJP leaders were encircled by a crowd shortly before they could meet with the residents of the flood-affected areas. The mob, which seemingly chanted “Didi, Didi,” started throwing stones at their convoy, crushing the windshield of their vehicle.

One of them had a head injury, and other appeared visibly shaken in a Facebook Live video, describing the attack as “horrifying.” One of them was later transported to Siliguri for an emergency treatment, while other received initial medical aid locally, they are said to be out of danger now.

BJP Blames TMC for Orchestrating Violence

The BJP swiftly accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the attack to silence opposition voices in the region. Officials of the party criticized the law and order of the state. Amit Malviya, BJP IT in-charge termed it as another example of “Jungle Raj of TMC.” Other ministers also condemned the state government, claiming that the attack happened under the Mamata Banerjee’s government.

TMC Responds

The TMC, however, rejected the BJP’s charges, calling the incident “self-inflicted.” One of the TMC leaders claimed that the BJP leaders arrived with a huge group but without any relief materials, which triggered the anger of locals. TMC spokesperson said that the BJP was only concerned about the optics rather than real relief work.

