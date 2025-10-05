Heavy Downpour Brings Kamareddy To A Standstill: Floodwater Inundates Homes And Roads

A torrential spell of rain on Sunday evening brought life to a grinding halt in Kamareddy town, leaving major roads submerged and floodwater gushing into houses in several low-lying areas. The downpour, which lasted for nearly 90 minutes, crippled vehicular movement and caused extensive damage to household property.

According to locals, the heavy rain began late in the afternoon and continued unabated, quickly flooding the main thoroughfares and residential colonies. Roads at Nizamsagar Crossroads, Station Road, Sirisilla Road, JPN Road, and Subhash Road were completely waterlogged, forcing motorists to wade through knee-deep water. Several vehicles broke down midway, causing traffic snarls across the town.

Residential areas including Bathukamma Kunta, Ayyappa Nagar, Vasavi Nagar, Vidyanagar, NGOs Colony, and Ashok Nagar bore the brunt of the flooding. Residents reported that rainwater entered their homes, damaging essential household items such as food grains, electrical appliances, and furniture. “Every year we face the same problem, but this time it was worse. Water entered our homes within minutes, and we couldn’t even save our belongings,” said a resident of Vasavi Nagar.

The main road leading from Nizamsagar Crossroads towards Ellareddy resembled a stream, while several internal lanes remained impassable for hours. Municipal staff struggled to pump out the accumulated water even as the rain continued intermittently.

Heavy rains were also reported from several mandals across the district, including Domakonda, Bichkunda, Machareddy, Palvancha, and Rajampet.

Citizens expressed strong resentment over the civic body’s alleged failure to maintain a proper drainage system despite repeated appeals. “We have complained multiple times to the municipal authorities and local representatives, but no permanent solution has been provided,” said another resident.

Residents urged the District Collector to personally inspect the affected areas and initiate measures for a comprehensive drainage and floodwater management plan.

With the Meteorological Department predicting more rain in the coming days, officials have been advised to stay alert and take precautionary measures to prevent further flooding in Kamareddy town and its adjoining areas.

