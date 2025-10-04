“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation

Prominent social reformer and activist Yamuna Pathak, who has been spearheading a campaign for the renovation and protection of temples for the past 18 months, has unveiled an expanded mission under the banner “Mana Gudi – Mana Balam” (Our Temple – Our Strength).

After successfully facilitating the recovery of temple lands worth Rs.500 crore in Hyderabad’s Old City from encroachments, Yamuna Pathak is now focusing on transforming temples into hubs of social empowerment through her newly established Vishwabandhu Trust.

The trust envisions temples as centers of education, healthcare, legal support, cultural training, and employment generation. Yamuna Pathak aims to create a transparent, caste-free social model anchored around temples, where tradition meets modern social service.

The initiative was launched at a grand event at Shilparamam, Uppal, where MoUs were signed with 15 key national organizations across diverse sectors including legal aid, digital IT training, organic production, performing arts, Sanskrit and Gurukul education, insurance, yoga, and vocational training.

Partner institutions include Law Chambers India, Navayuga Health Organization (Tirupati), Sri Gurukul Academy, Soham Academy of Human Excellence, Surabhi Drama Theatre, Vyasa Sanskrit College (Kullu), Vagdevi Vignana Kendra, G-Protech Services Pvt. Ltd. (Bengaluru), and Vishwas International, among others.

The launch was graced by dignitaries such as Gopal Rai, Bandaru Dattatreya, T. Harish Rao, Vani Devi, Lakshma Reddy, and Madabhushi Sridhar, alongside spiritual leaders from various mutts.

Yamuna Pathak, who also serves as National Women’s President of Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP), announced that VHRP and Vishwabandhu Trust will jointly undertake temple restoration projects across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

She was honoured by the Wonder Book of Records International for her contribution to temple renovation. Social worker Yella Venkata Krishna Reddy was also felicitated for his COVID relief efforts and his initiative to construct a 145-ft Shiva Lingam in Tirupati.

Cultural performances by record-holding child artists, Pendyala Nritya Bharathi Academy, and Surabhi Theatre added vibrancy to the event, marking the beginning of a collective movement to preserve, empower, and revitalize India’s temple ecosystem.

