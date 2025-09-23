CM Revanth Reddy Vows All-Out Support For Medaram Temple Development: Demands National Recognition And Central Funding For Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy struck an emotional chord at a massive public meeting in Medaram, asserting that the development of the Sammakka-Saralamma temple is not merely an administrative duty but a “responsibility filled with emotion.”

Recalling his political journey, the Chief Minister said, “With the blessings of Sammakka and Saralamma, I began my Padayatra from this very soil on February 6, 2023, to free Telangana from the misrule and suffering it endured. This land is sacred to me.”

Revanth Reddy emphasized that Adivasis are the original inhabitants of this nation and assured that his government is committed to their upliftment and welfare. Special allocations of Indiramma housing units have been sanctioned in ITDA areas, he said, adding that every welfare programme is being planned keeping tribal and girijan needs at the core.

The Chief Minister declared that the state government is prepared to sanction unlimited funds for the holistic development of the Sammakka-Saralamma temple and its surroundings. He highlighted that both he and MLA Seethakka feel blessed to be part of this divine mission.

“We are involving Adivasis, priests, and traditional temple families in the development process. The temple structures will be built in stone so that they stand as testimony to history,” he announced.

He instructed officials to work day and night to ensure all infrastructure and temple development works are completed before the upcoming Maha Jatara, so devotees face no inconvenience.

In a sharp criticism of the Centre, Revanth questioned why thousands of crores are sanctioned for the Kumbh Mela, while no funds are released for Medaram Jatara, the largest tribal congregation in Asia.

“The Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara is truly the Kumbh Mela of Adivasis. I demand that the Central Government recognize it at the national level and provide adequate financial assistance,” he declared.

The Chief Minister concluded by assuring devotees that he would return for the Maha Jatara, determined to make it a historic celebration.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Centre’s Support On GST Losses: Telangana To Lose Rs.7,000 Crore Annually