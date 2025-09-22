LIVE TV
CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Centre's Support On GST Losses: Telangana To Lose Rs.7,000 Crore Annually

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged the Union Government to compensate the state for the projected annual revenue loss of Rs.7,000 crore arising from the new GST rate rationalisation. He reiterated that the state would continue to back the company’s growth, enabling it to compete with corporate giants in the sector.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: September 22, 2025 18:01:53 IST

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged the Union Government to compensate the state for the projected annual revenue loss of Rs.7,000 crore arising from the new GST rate rationalisation.

“The revised GST structure will severely dent state revenues. The Centre must come forward to safeguard states from such financial setbacks,” the Chief Minister said while addressing Singareni employees on Sunday.

Declaring profit-sharing bonuses for Singareni Collieries employees, Revanth Reddy announced that workers will also receive a special Diwali Bonus this year.

Out of the company’s income of Rs.6,394 crore, Rs.4,034 crore will be allocated for investments, while Rs.819 crore, 34% of the profits, has been distributed as bonuses. Bonuses for contract workers have also been enhanced from Rs.5,000 to Rs.5,500.

“The Telangana government is committed to the welfare of Singareni employees and to strengthening the company as a profit-making enterprise,” the CM assured.

Revanth Reddy also expressed concern over the growing private partnership in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), calling it a “serious threat” to the future of the prestigious public sector unit.

He said the state government would urge the Centre to reconsider the allotment of coal mines to private players and to allow SCCL to operate them instead.

Acknowledging the contributions of Singareni workers in the Telangana statehood movement, the CM said.

“The People’s Government honours the sacrifices and services of Singareni employees who stood firmly during the struggle for a separate state.”

He reiterated that the state would continue to back the company’s growth, enabling it to compete with corporate giants in the sector.

Also Read: Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Almatti Project, Demands Strong Action

Tags: gstGST 2025new gstNew GST Reformrevanth reddytelanganaTelangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Centre’s Support On GST Losses: Telangana To Lose Rs.7,000 Crore Annually

CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Centre’s Support On GST Losses: Telangana To Lose Rs.7,000 Crore Annually

