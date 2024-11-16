‘Poetry Is Not Supposed To Be Serious, It Can Be Fun’: Anish Dayal Talks About Creativity At Himalayan Echoes

Anish Dayal shares insights on imagination, childhood wonder, and creativity at the Himalayan Echoes Festival. He emphasizes living in the moment and the importance of fairy tales.

In the beautiful Nainital Himalayas, art, culture, and environmental consciousness merged together in a timely observance of the highly anticipated Himalayan Echoes 2024, presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) & supported by Uttarakhand Tourism, held at the historical Abbotsford Estate. Vibrant and alive with music, including Bhutanese folk, this initiated celebration of art began on the 16th of November, bringing alive the grandeur of the Himalayas and tying in brilliant local craftmanship and stimulating conversations with the best voices in the city.

Session Spotlight: “Poetic Imagination”

One of the festival’s highlights was Session 5, titled “Poetic Imagination,” featuring a conversation between Delhi High Court judge and author Anish Dayal and moderator Rudy Singh. Dayal, the author of “Can It Get Worse,” explored the intersection of creativity, philosophy, and the joy of retaining childlike wonder.

Speaking on the essence of childhood, Dayal began philosophically, saying, “They say you should continue to be a child. What’s great about a child is that they live in the moment. They don’t carry grudges or burdens from the past.” He emphasized that being present and celebrating life is what keeps the child in us alive.

Dayal recalled an anecdote from his childhood when, at nine years old, he believed he could fly and kept leaping in a corridor. That, he said, was the unbridled imagination of children and a quality he wanted in everyone.

Inspiration Behind The Book

Reflecting on the inspiration for his book, Dayal revealed that it stemmed from an accident in the mountains. “We have a small cottage above Dintal where I started a children’s library. The idea was to make books accessible and less intimidating for kids,” he explained. The library, which began with 800 books, has grown into a resource for local children, fostering a love for reading and imagination.

Dayal shared that the book was born during his recovery from a fractured ankle, which confined him to bed for months. Surrounded by children, their questions and perspectives fueled his creativity. He remarked, “India hasn’t produced many authors targeting this age group. I wanted to fill that gap.”

Joy And Contrast Of Writing

When asked how he balances his creative pursuits with his demanding role as a judge, Dayal noted, “I live in the beauty of contrast. Writing is a form of de-stress after a difficult day.” He recounted a moving court experience where he stayed late to hear a woman’s case that had been pending for seven years. “Not everything is bad,” he reflected, underscoring the importance of finding hope even in challenging circumstances.

Inspiration And Imagination

Dayal credited his inspiration to figures like Charles Dodgson (better known as Lewis Carroll), Albert Einstein, and poets like Jack Prelutsky. Referencing Einstein, he said, “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales.” He emphasized the value of combining imagination and intellectual pursuits, sharing a poignant Q&A moment when a young girl confessed her love for dance despite her mother’s focus on academics.

During the interactive session, Dayal explored how creativity flourishes under constraints, citing examples of literature born in wartime. He asserted that imagination knows no bounds: “It’s about letting yourself loose, not being bound by rules and restrictions.”

The session concluded with a reminder that poetry and storytelling are not confined to seriousness—they can also be joyous and liberating. “This is a mountain book dedicated to the mountains,” Dayal said, encapsulating the spirit of the festival.

