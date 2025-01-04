Prashant Kishor In Radar Amid His Hunger Strike And His Lavish Vanity Van

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's hunger strike in solidarity with students demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam has sparked heated political debates.

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s hunger strike in solidarity with students demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam has sparked heated political debates. However, it’s not just the protest but a luxury vanity van parked near the site that has become the center of controversy.

The high-end vehicle, reportedly costing ₹25 lakh per day, is parked a few hundred meters from the protest site at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan. The van, equipped with air conditioning, a kitchenette, and a sleeping area, has drawn criticism from opposition parties and social media users, questioning the seriousness of Kishor’s hunger strike.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) accused Kishor of staging a protest for political optics, arguing that such a lavish setup undermines his claims of solidarity with students. The BJP raised concerns about the funding for the luxury van, suggesting it diluted the protest’s credibility and intent.

Kishor responded to the allegations, clarifying that he has not used the van for comfort during his hunger strike. “If I go home to relieve myself, questions will be raised about whether I went to eat or nap,” he remarked. He also challenged critics to spend a night at the protest site in the chilly winter.

Defending the presence of the van, Kishor said, “Let this van be taken away, and in return, provide me ₹25 lakh per day and an alternate space for basic necessities.” He dismissed the focus on the vehicle as a distraction from the core issue: the future of BPSC aspirants.

A spokesperson for Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, Vivek, reiterated that the real concern is the alleged irregularities in the BPSC exam. He accused political opponents of using the van controversy to defame Kishor and divert attention from students’ demands.

BPSC Protests and Escalating Tensions

Kishor launched his hunger strike on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan, demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam amid allegations of a paper leak during the December 13 examination. This followed a 48-hour ultimatum he had issued to the Nitish Kumar government to address the students’ grievances.

The protest has also faced legal hurdles. An FIR was filed against Kishor and 150 supporters by the district administration, labeling the gathering “illegal.” Earlier this week, tensions rose when police used water cannons to disperse protesting students.

The controversy surrounding the vanity van and the protest underscores the challenges of maintaining focus on core issues amid political rivalries. For now, the spotlight remains on both the validity of Kishor’s hunger strike and the future of thousands of BPSC aspirants.

Also Read: Delhi-Meerut In Under An Hour: Namo Bharat Trains Revolutionize Regional Commutes