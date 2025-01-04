Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Prashant Kishor In Radar Amid His Hunger Strike And His Lavish Vanity Van

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's hunger strike in solidarity with students demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam has sparked heated political debates.

Prashant Kishor In Radar Amid His Hunger Strike And His Lavish Vanity Van

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s hunger strike in solidarity with students demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam has sparked heated political debates. However, it’s not just the protest but a luxury vanity van parked near the site that has become the center of controversy.

The high-end vehicle, reportedly costing ₹25 lakh per day, is parked a few hundred meters from the protest site at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan. The van, equipped with air conditioning, a kitchenette, and a sleeping area, has drawn criticism from opposition parties and social media users, questioning the seriousness of Kishor’s hunger strike.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) accused Kishor of staging a protest for political optics, arguing that such a lavish setup undermines his claims of solidarity with students. The BJP raised concerns about the funding for the luxury van, suggesting it diluted the protest’s credibility and intent.

Kishor responded to the allegations, clarifying that he has not used the van for comfort during his hunger strike. “If I go home to relieve myself, questions will be raised about whether I went to eat or nap,” he remarked. He also challenged critics to spend a night at the protest site in the chilly winter.

Defending the presence of the van, Kishor said, “Let this van be taken away, and in return, provide me ₹25 lakh per day and an alternate space for basic necessities.” He dismissed the focus on the vehicle as a distraction from the core issue: the future of BPSC aspirants.

A spokesperson for Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, Vivek, reiterated that the real concern is the alleged irregularities in the BPSC exam. He accused political opponents of using the van controversy to defame Kishor and divert attention from students’ demands.

BPSC Protests and Escalating Tensions

Kishor launched his hunger strike on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan, demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam amid allegations of a paper leak during the December 13 examination. This followed a 48-hour ultimatum he had issued to the Nitish Kumar government to address the students’ grievances.

The protest has also faced legal hurdles. An FIR was filed against Kishor and 150 supporters by the district administration, labeling the gathering “illegal.” Earlier this week, tensions rose when police used water cannons to disperse protesting students.

The controversy surrounding the vanity van and the protest underscores the challenges of maintaining focus on core issues amid political rivalries. For now, the spotlight remains on both the validity of Kishor’s hunger strike and the future of thousands of BPSC aspirants.

Also Read: Delhi-Meerut In Under An Hour: Namo Bharat Trains Revolutionize Regional Commutes

 

Filed under

Prashant Kishor Hunger Strike Vanity Van

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

What Does It Take For Aircraft To Land In Dense Fog? Here’s How Delhi’s IGI Airport Handles It!

What Does It Take For Aircraft To Land In Dense Fog? Here’s How Delhi’s IGI...

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 In Southern Gaza As Ceasefire Negotiations Resume

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 In Southern Gaza As Ceasefire Negotiations Resume

Delhi Police Deports 132 Foreign Nationals In 2024 Crackdown On Illegal Overstayers

Delhi Police Deports 132 Foreign Nationals In 2024 Crackdown On Illegal Overstayers

‘Divorce Trends On X’ Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumors

‘Divorce Trends On X’ Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumors

Stampede-like Chaos Erupts At Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Event In Maharashtra’s Thane

Stampede-like Chaos Erupts At Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Event In Maharashtra’s Thane

Entertainment

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox