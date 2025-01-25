President Murmu Highlights Constitution As The Pillar Of India’s Unity In Republic Day Address

In her address on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the central role of the Indian Constitution in shaping the country’s identity, stating that it is the ultimate foundation that unites citizens as one family. Speaking to the nation, she praised the Constitution for becoming a “living document” due to the civic virtues it upholds, which have been a part of India’s moral compass for millennia.

President Murmu reminded the nation of the significance of November 26, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution after nearly three years of deliberations. This date is now celebrated as Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, every year since 2015. She also noted that Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, has always been a moment of collective pride for every Indian, marking 75 years of India’s independence and the progress the country has made since its freedom.

Reflecting on India’s long history, the President remarked on the resurgence of the nation’s spirit over the past 75 years, especially after the hardships endured under colonial rule. “India, once known as a source of knowledge and wisdom, experienced a dark phase of exploitation under colonialism, but has since awakened and is reclaiming its rightful place in the global community,” she stated.

Remembering Freedom Fighters

Murmu also paid tribute to the freedom fighters who played pivotal roles in India’s liberation, including those whose contributions had been overlooked until recently. As part of this year’s celebrations, she highlighted the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a figure whose legacy is now being honored as part of the broader history of India’s independence struggle.

The President further praised historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, whose vision and efforts helped India rediscover its democratic ethos. “Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are not modern concepts, but have always been part of our civilisational heritage,” she asserted.

In her address, President Murmu also recalled the composition of the Constituent Assembly, noting the inclusion of diverse representatives from across India, including 15 women members such as Sarojini Naidu and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, at a time when women’s equality was a distant goal for many nations. This, she pointed out, is a testament to the strength and inclusiveness of India’s republican values.

Concluding her speech, President Murmu expressed gratitude to Dr. Ambedkar and the other members of the Constituent Assembly, acknowledging their monumental efforts in creating a Constitution that continues to guide India’s progress and unity. She urged the nation to reflect on the Constitution’s role in binding Indians together and ensuring a bright future for generations to come.

