Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri Over Ridiculous Remark on Her Cheeks

Speaking to the media, Priyanka emphasized that election discussions should focus on the concerns of Delhi's residents, rather than indulging in trivial comments.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has strongly condemned BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for making “ridiculous” and “unnecessary” remarks about her physical appearance. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Priyanka criticized the BJP leader’s comment, which she claimed distracted from more pressing issues that should be discussed during the ongoing election campaign.

Bidhuri, who is contesting from the Kalkaji constituency in Delhi, had earlier said that if the BJP came to power, it would make all the roads in Kalkaji as smooth as “the cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi.” The remark, which was shared in a video by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, stirred controversy and invited sharp criticism from political leaders across party lines.

Reacting to the comment, Priyanka Gandhi pointed out the absurdity of the remark, saying, “It is a ridiculous remark. He never spoke about his cheeks. All this is unnecessary. During the elections, we should talk about the important issues of the people of Delhi.” The Congress leader emphasized that the focus should be on addressing the real concerns of the public, rather than indulging in such trivial distractions.

BJP Leader Faces Backlash

In response to the backlash, Ramesh Bidhuri issued a public apology, claiming that his comments were made in the context of remarks made by senior political figures like Lalu Yadav. He also pointed out that the Congress party had remained silent when similar statements were made during his tenure as a minister. Despite his apology, the remark continued to dominate the political discourse in the city, with both Congress and AAP accusing the BJP leader of trying to divert attention from substantive issues.

Bidhuri’s remarks, however, were not the only controversial statements that have surfaced ahead of the elections. On January 5, the BJP leader also made disparaging comments about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s surname and family. Referring to Atishi’s former surname, Marlena, Bidhuri mocked her family, stating, “Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father.”

These comments have further fueled the already heated political atmosphere in Delhi, where both the Congress and AAP are locked in a fierce battle with the BJP ahead of the upcoming polls. As the controversy over Bidhuri’s remarks continues to unfold, Priyanka Gandhi and other political leaders have reiterated their call for a focus on the issues that matter to the people of Delhi, such as jobs, healthcare, and education.

With the election season in full swing, it remains to be seen whether such distractions will take away from the real concerns of voters, or whether politicians will refocus their attention on the challenges facing the city.

