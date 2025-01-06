Protesting Farmers To Meet Committee’s Chairperson Today, SC Informed

In a recent development regarding the ongoing farmers' protest at Shambhu Border, the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for January 10 to examine the matter concerning medical aid for farmers' leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal.

The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice NK Singh, decided to address the issue after Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Punjab authorities, informed the court that the protesting farmers had agreed to meet with the Supreme Court-appointed panel on Monday at 3 PM to discuss their concerns.

During the hearing, the bench expressed hope for a positive outcome, remarking, “We hope and pray that better sense prevails.” The court decided to await the results of Monday’s meeting before taking further action.

Sibal also informed the court that they had managed to arrange a meeting between the protesting farmers and Justice Nawab Singh, who leads the High Power Committee. The committee’s involvement aims to address the ongoing crisis.

At the heart of the matter is a contempt petition filed against Punjab officials for failing to transfer Dallewal to a hospital. Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike since November 26, is demanding a statutory guarantee from the Centre for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Court’s decision to review the issue on January 10 will focus on whether the medical concerns of the protest leader are being appropriately addressed, and whether the ongoing discussions between the parties lead to a resolution of the protest. The case highlights the tension surrounding agricultural policies and the critical health situation of a key protest leader.

