Purulia: Protests Erupt Over Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus

A wave of protests has followed in India's Purulia after reports appeared of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

A wave of protests has followed in India’s Purulia after reports appeared of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The incidents include acts of arson, vandalism, and the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, which have created extreme outrage among religious and community leaders. Demonstrations and strong steps against Bangladeshi nationals have been taken into effect.

Purulia Protest Rally Condemns Religious Intolerance

In Purulia, West Bengal, a huge rally was taken out to condemn the mistreatment of the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. There were participants from different organizations, such as ISKCON, Bajrang Dal, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), that called for religious harmony and the protection of minorities.

ISCKON Mayapur representative Udayananda Das Brahmachari spoke at the rally, focusing on the universal right to religious freedom.

“We have come here from ISKCON Mayapur. Bajrang Dal, RSS, and many other organizations have come together in this rally. In India, Muslims and Christians are a minority. Today, Muslims and Christians celebrate Eid and Christmas… there is no problem… In Bangladesh, it is everyone’s right to follow their religion. There, our Hindu brothers and sisters are being tortured. They are not allowed to come to school. Is this brotherhood? Is this the teaching of the Quran? … You follow your religion, and let us follow ours. We want them to let our brothers and sisters in Bangladesh follow their religion,” Brahmachari said in an interview with ANI.

Tripura Hotels Ban Services to Bangladeshi Citizens

In Tripura, the All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association (ATHROA) has resorted to extreme measures following the crisis. The association declared that it would not provide shelter and restaurant facilities to the Bangladesh nationals from December 2.

Office Secretary Bhaskar Chakraborty of ATHROA said:

“On 2nd December, we took a decision in the presence of all our members that starting 2nd December, no hotel will be available for Bangladeshi citizens.”

It’s a very strong message that is being sent to the Bangladeshi government to take measures so that violence against Hindus and other minority groups does not continue in the future.

Reports of Violence in Bangladesh

The protests come after multiple reports of targeted attacks on Hindu communities in Bangladesh. These incidents include:

The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 on sedition charges, which led to widespread protests.

The alleged arson attack on the Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir in Dhor village, near Dhaka, on a late Friday night.

Numerous cases of arson, looting, and desecration of Hindu temples and deities.

India’s Response and Appeal to Bangladesh

India has condemned the current violence against minorities in Bangladesh with grave concern. On November 26, the Indian government called for the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities.

In its statement, India said that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression for all citizens, including religious minorities, must be protected.