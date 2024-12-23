Pushpa 2 Producer Donates ₹50 Lakh To Stampede Victim’s Family

The highly anticipated release of Pushpa 2: The Rule was overshadowed by a tragic incident during its premiere event on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The chaotic stampede claimed the life of a woman named Revathi and left her young son critically injured, sending shockwaves across the film industry and the public.

Financial Support for the Victim’s Family

The aftermath of the incident saw members of the film’s team stepping forward to provide financial aid to Revathi’s grieving family.

Allu Arjun , the film’s lead actor, donated ₹25 lakh as a gesture of solidarity and support.

, the film’s lead actor, donated ₹25 lakh as a gesture of solidarity and support. Sukumar , the film’s director, extended help with ₹5 lakh.

, the film’s director, extended help with ₹5 lakh. Naveen Yerneni, the producer from Mythri Movie Makers, contributed a significant sum of ₹50 lakh to assist the family in coping with their loss and to cover medical expenses for the son, who is currently undergoing treatment.

Addressing the press during a public event, producer Naveen Yerneni expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “Revathi’s death is an irreparable loss to her family. We’ve been deeply saddened since the incident occurred. Doctors are doing their best to help her son recover, and we want to stand by the family and support them in every way possible,” he said.

Legal Troubles for Allu Arjun

The incident has sparked widespread controversy and legal scrutiny. Allu Arjun, who was present at the venue on the day of the tragedy, was arrested on December 13, 2024, in connection with the case. He was later released on interim bail the following day.

During a press meet, the actor denied allegations of negligence, emphasizing that the safety arrangements at the event were not under his direct control. He also expressed his sorrow over the incident, stating, “This is a deeply unfortunate situation. My thoughts are with the victim’s family, and I am committed to helping them in any way I can.”

Vandalism and Escalating Tensions

The tragedy has also fueled public outrage. On December 17, Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad was vandalized by individuals identifying themselves as members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC). They accused the actor of prioritizing the film’s promotion over public safety.

Responding to the situation, Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, condemned the attack and assured the public that the police have taken strict measures. “The offenders have been apprehended, and cases have been filed against them. The police are ready to take action against anyone else who tries to create disturbances,” he stated.

The incident has sparked a wave of mixed reactions from fans and the general public. While some have rallied in support of the actor, highlighting his philanthropic efforts, others have criticized the event organizers and the team for inadequate safety measures.

The film industry, too, has reacted strongly. Many celebrities have extended their condolences to Revathi’s family and called for stricter regulations to prevent such incidents at public events in the future.

Moving Forward Amidst Controversy

Despite the ongoing investigations and public scrutiny, Pushpa 2: The Rule remains one of the most awaited films of the year. The tragic events surrounding its release have undoubtedly cast a shadow over its success, but the team continues to work diligently to ensure the film’s completion while addressing the grievances of those affected.

As fans and critics alike await the film’s release, the tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of public safety and accountability during large-scale events. The team’s commitment to supporting the victim’s family and taking responsibility for the incident may pave the way for healing and resolution in the days to come.