Putin's India Visit: Major Traffic Curbs In Delhi, Multi-Layer Security Near Airport And Lutyens Zone- Check Alternative Routes

Putin’s India Visit: Major Traffic Curbs In Delhi, Multi-Layer Security Near Airport And Lutyens Zone- Check Alternative Routes

Putin India Visit Delhi Traffic Advisory: Delhi faces major traffic disruptions as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a two-day visit. Multi-layer security is in place near IGI Airport and central Delhi, with diversions on NH-8, Dhaula Kuan, Sardar Patel Marg and India Gate-ITO areas.

Delhi faces major traffic disruptions as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a two-day visit. (Photo: X/@sidhant)
Delhi faces major traffic disruptions as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a two-day visit. (Photo: X/@sidhant)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 4, 2025 18:57:14 IST

Putin’s India Visit: Major Traffic Curbs In Delhi, Multi-Layer Security Near Airport And Lutyens Zone- Check Alternative Routes

Putin India Visit Traffic Advisory: Security has been tightened considerably in the national capital as Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in India in the next 40 minutes on a two-day visit. The arrival has triggered big traffic restrictions around IGI Airport, NH-8, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment and key Lutyens’ Delhi corridors. 

The Russian President is leading several business delegates and this is his first visit to India following the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

Putin’s aircraft will arrive at the Palam Technical Airport soon, after which he will head to ITC Maurya Hotel located on Sardar Patel Marg. Traffic movement along NH-8, Dhaula Kuan, Sardar Patel Marg, Panchsheel Marg and Shanti Path is likely to witness heavy congestion in the evening hours. 

Commuters may face intermittent hold-ups and diversions, while the Delhi Metro authorities are also ready to enforce temporary entry and exit restrictions at some stations if needed to ensure security clearance.

Putin India Visit Security tightened

A multi-layer security grid in place across the Capital, Delhi Police are joined by NSG, SWAT commandos, Quick Response Teams and anti-terror units, not to mention drone surveillance. More than 50 officers from the Russian advance security team have already begun coordination with Indian agencies to sanitise routes and secure venues. The capital continues to remain on high alert, especially since the visit coincides with two sensitive dates – the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6 and the Parliament attack anniversary on December 13.

Are the routes affected?

The worst disruption in mobility is expected to be on Friday when Putin will visit Rajghat in the morning and then hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. In the late afternoon, he is expected to attend a programme at Bharat Mandapam for which traffic movement may remain affected around Mathura Road, Bhairo Road, Mandi House, ITO, and India Gate.

The day will be wrapped up with a state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan, for which the traffic flow in and around Central Secretariat and India Gate may be severely affected.

Authorities have asked commuters to avoid India Gate, Rajghat, ITO and the surrounding central Delhi areas on Friday, plan journeys in advance and keep themselves updated with advisories. While unprecedented security arrangements are in force, officials assert efforts are being made to limit public inconvenience.

The city is likely to remain under strict surveillance throughout the visit, with real-time monitoring of convoy routes and deployment of additional personnel across high-sensitivity zones.

ALSO READ: From Poop Suitcase To Bulky Bodyguards: Inside Putin’s Unbelievable Security Arrangements, How Russia Protects Its President | Explained

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 6:44 PM IST
