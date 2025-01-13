PV Anwar Resigns as Nilambur MLA After Joining TMC, Criticizes Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In a sharp criticism of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Anwar stated that the bypoll would serve as a final blow to "Pinarayism".

PV Anwar, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Nilambur constituency, submitted his resignation on Monday morning, following his decision to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The resignation letter was handed directly to Legislative Assembly Speaker AN Shamser at 9:30 AM. This move was made to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. Anwar also confirmed that he would not be contesting the forthcoming by-election from Nilambur.

After submitting his resignation, Anwar addressed the media, launching a scathing attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) leadership, particularly Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He stated that the upcoming bypoll, which will take place toward the end of the left government’s five-year tenure, would serve as a decisive blow to “Pinarayism.”

Interestingly, Anwar revealed that the resignation had actually been sent to the Speaker via email on Sunday. However, as per legislative protocol, the resignation must be handwritten by the MLA and submitted in person to the Speaker, which he did on Monday.

Anwar said that his resignation was in line with the instructions of TMC President Mamata Banerjee, with whom he had discussed the need to raise the issue of wildlife attacks in Kerala and 12 other states in Parliament. His decision to resign was made to facilitate his participation in a larger political discourse.

Anwar’s decision to leave the LDF and align himself with the TMC marks a significant shift in his political trajectory, adding further tension to the ongoing political developments in Kerala.

