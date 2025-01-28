Rahul Gandhi Slams Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Liquor Scam In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi, during a rally in Delhi's Patparganj constituency, accused AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal of being the "architects" of the alleged liquor scam.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took strong aim at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Delhi’s Patparganj Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Accusing the duo of being the “architects” of the alleged liquor scam, Gandhi’s remarks came as part of his broader criticism of AAP’s governance and its leadership.

Addressing a crowd in Patparganj, a constituency once represented by Sisodia, Gandhi alleged that the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was deeply involved in corruption related to the liquor policy. “Manish Sisodia, who was earlier the AAP candidate from Patparganj, the architect of the liquor scam with Arvind Kejriwal, did a lot of corruption here. He got scared and ran away from this seat,” Gandhi said. He urged voters to support Congress candidate Anil Chaudhary in the upcoming polls, accusing Sisodia of fleeing the constituency out of fear of being implicated in the scandal.

Turning his criticism towards Arvind Kejriwal, Gandhi stated that the AAP leader’s promises of “clean politics” had been shattered by the ongoing scandal. “Kejriwal said he would clean politics, but in Delhi, the biggest liquor scam happened,” Gandhi remarked, highlighting what he described as Kejriwal’s failure to live up to his campaign promises. Gandhi also mocked Kejriwal’s personal lifestyle, suggesting that Kejriwal had become disconnected from the struggles of the common people. “You must have seen photos of his house, he stays in a palace – ‘Sheesh Mahal’ – but he wasn’t there when riots occurred in Delhi,” he added.

LoP’s criticisms

Gandhi also aimed sharp criticism at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of ignoring the struggles of unemployed youth in India while focusing on extravagant events. “The youth of the country does not have employment, but PM Modi dances in parties worth eight to ten crores,” Gandhi remarked, accusing the BJP of deepening divisions within society.

Furthermore, Gandhi took issue with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statement that India gained freedom when PM Modi assumed power, accusing him of insulting the Constitution. “This is an insult to Ambedkar and the poor. The fight is for the Constitution,” Gandhi emphasized.

Gandhi concluded his speech by promising that if the Congress party were voted to power, it would conduct a caste census to ensure equitable participation in society. He called on the people of Delhi to reject hatred and choose love and brotherhood. “You don’t have to be afraid of anyone. You have to fight against the evil of hatred and spread love in this country,” he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

