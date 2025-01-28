Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rahul Gandhi Slams Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Liquor Scam In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi, during a rally in Delhi's Patparganj constituency, accused AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal of being the "architects" of the alleged liquor scam.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rahul Gandhi Slams Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal Over Alleged Liquor Scam In Delhi


Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took strong aim at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Delhi’s Patparganj Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Accusing the duo of being the “architects” of the alleged liquor scam, Gandhi’s remarks came as part of his broader criticism of AAP’s governance and its leadership.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing a crowd in Patparganj, a constituency once represented by Sisodia, Gandhi alleged that the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was deeply involved in corruption related to the liquor policy. “Manish Sisodia, who was earlier the AAP candidate from Patparganj, the architect of the liquor scam with Arvind Kejriwal, did a lot of corruption here. He got scared and ran away from this seat,” Gandhi said. He urged voters to support Congress candidate Anil Chaudhary in the upcoming polls, accusing Sisodia of fleeing the constituency out of fear of being implicated in the scandal.

Turning his criticism towards Arvind Kejriwal, Gandhi stated that the AAP leader’s promises of “clean politics” had been shattered by the ongoing scandal. “Kejriwal said he would clean politics, but in Delhi, the biggest liquor scam happened,” Gandhi remarked, highlighting what he described as Kejriwal’s failure to live up to his campaign promises. Gandhi also mocked Kejriwal’s personal lifestyle, suggesting that Kejriwal had become disconnected from the struggles of the common people. “You must have seen photos of his house, he stays in a palace – ‘Sheesh Mahal’ – but he wasn’t there when riots occurred in Delhi,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

LoP’s criticisms

Gandhi also aimed sharp criticism at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of ignoring the struggles of unemployed youth in India while focusing on extravagant events. “The youth of the country does not have employment, but PM Modi dances in parties worth eight to ten crores,” Gandhi remarked, accusing the BJP of deepening divisions within society.

Furthermore, Gandhi took issue with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statement that India gained freedom when PM Modi assumed power, accusing him of insulting the Constitution. “This is an insult to Ambedkar and the poor. The fight is for the Constitution,” Gandhi emphasized.

Gandhi concluded his speech by promising that if the Congress party were voted to power, it would conduct a caste census to ensure equitable participation in society. He called on the people of Delhi to reject hatred and choose love and brotherhood. “You don’t have to be afraid of anyone. You have to fight against the evil of hatred and spread love in this country,” he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

Filed under

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Delhi liquor scam

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China Withdraws From Global Project To Build World’s Largest Dam

China Withdraws From Global Project To Build World’s Largest Dam

Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Trump Loyalist Becomes Youngest White House Press Secretary

Who Is Karoline Leavitt? Trump Loyalist Becomes Youngest White House Press Secretary

Sugary Beverages Responsible For 2.2 Million Diabetes Cases In 2020 – Study

Sugary Beverages Responsible For 2.2 Million Diabetes Cases In 2020 – Study

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Fire Breaks Out on Air Busan Flight, Prompting Emergency Evacuation of 176 People At Gimhae International Airport South Korea

Fire Breaks Out on Air Busan Flight, Prompting Emergency Evacuation of 176 People At Gimhae...

Entertainment

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox