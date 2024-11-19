Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP Over Maharashtra Cash-for-Vote Allegations

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing allegations of a cash-for-vote scandal involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde. Gandhi’s comments came after members of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) alleged that Tawde was caught handing over ₹5 crore to a BJP candidate in Maharashtra to sway […]

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing allegations of a cash-for-vote scandal involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde. Gandhi’s comments came after members of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) alleged that Tawde was caught handing over ₹5 crore to a BJP candidate in Maharashtra to sway voters.

“Modiji, from whose SAFE did these ₹5 crores come? Who looted the public’s money and sent you in the tempo?” Rahul Gandhi quipped on X, referring to a previous accusation by Modi against Congress over crony capitalism and financial misdeeds.

Cash Exchange at a Maharashtra Hotel

The controversy began when Hitendra Thakur, leader of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, claimed BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde had visited a hotel in Virar to deliver ₹5 crore to influence voters. Thakur accused Tawde of using corrupt practices to gain an electoral advantage.

“Some BJP leaders informed me that Vinod Tawde is coming to Virar to disburse ₹5 crore to influence voters. I thought a national leader like him would not stoop to such a trivial task. But I saw him here,” Thakur said. He also called for the Election Commission to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Tawde Refutes Claims, Calls for Investigation

Vinod Tawde denied the allegations, asserting that his presence at the hotel was for a meeting regarding the voting process and the Model Code of Conduct.

“I went there to discuss how voting machines would be sealed and how to handle objections. The party workers from the BVA misunderstood our purpose and alleged that we were distributing money. Let the Election Commission and police investigate this matter thoroughly. They can check CCTV footage,” Tawde stated.

Tawde emphasized his decades-long association with the BJP, saying his reputation and track record would speak for themselves.

Police Register FIRs, Money and Diaries Recovered

The Vasai police confirmed that two First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered in connection with the alleged incident. A third FIR is expected to be filed against those holding a press conference without permission.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chougule said, “BJP and BVA workers were present on different floors here. Some money and diaries have been recovered from the site. The situation is under control, and investigations are ongoing.”

BJP Calls Allegations a Political Stunt

BJP leaders quickly dismissed the accusations as baseless and politically motivated. Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP MP and national spokesperson, defended Tawde and criticized the opposition for attempting to tarnish the party’s image ahead of elections.

“In Maharashtra, a baseless allegation has been made as a last-ditch effort by the MVA. Tawde is our national secretary, and his visit to the meeting was legitimate. Such meetings are conducted to guide party workers about polling processes. ₹5 crore cannot simply be carried discreetly; it would be visible. We insist the CCTV footage be reviewed,” Trivedi said.

Rahul Gandhi’s Jibe Adds to Political Tensions

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks added fuel to the controversy, reviving his narrative that the BJP government fosters crony capitalism. His sarcastic tone, referencing Modi’s accusations against Congress, reflects the escalating war of words as the 2024 general elections draw closer.