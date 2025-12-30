LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims artistic duo MBS bcci Agastya Nanda bangladesh Russian drone attack claims
LIVE TV
Home > India > Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig

Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig

Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi, gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig. Both are photographers and creatives, forming a stylish duo, exciting fans with their upcoming wedding and artistic journey.

Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 30, 2025 11:34:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig

Engagement of Raihan Vadra: The situation is really romantic! A Romance in the Family of Gandhi-Vadra

Just a few days ago, 25-year-old Raihan Vadra, the son of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra, asked his girlfriend of many years, Aviva Baig, to marry him, and she very happily accepted!

You Might Be Interested In

They are a couple who have kept the public unaware of their love for seven long years, and now they have publicly disclosed it to the joy of the fans of the Gandhi-Vadra clan. Aviva is a photographer and producer based in Delhi, sharing Raihan’s creative spark, thus forming a stylish, artistic duo. This engagement is one cross-generational, cross-world story that could hardly be told to the fans out loud, as both families have given their blessings, and the bond that unites them is made of politics, art, and love.

Who Is Raihan Vadra?

Raihan Vadra is not only Priyanka Gandhi’s offspring, he is also the creator of the camera’s power! A professional photographer who started at age ten, he has taken pictures of nature, busy streets, and even commercials. In 2021, Raihan opened his first solo exhibition, Dark Perception, at Bikaner House, New Delhi, where he was free to explore his imagination.

You Might Be Interested In

The exhibit was very close to his heart, and it was a direct reference to an ocular trauma he incurred during a school cricket match in 2017. Without a doubt, this little Vadra perceives reality through a filter that is both extraordinary and captivating!

Who Is Aviva Baig? The New Entry In Vadra Family



Aviva Baig is not only a skilled photographer but also a talented producer who shares all the creative passions of Raihan Vadra. Together, they are an artistic and stylish couple. The announcement of their engagement has brought much excitement among followers and has made them look forward to the wedding and the visually driven journey of this young pair.

Also Read: Khaleda Zia’s Tumultuous Political Journey: Married To Bangladesh’s Slain Army General, Former President

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 11:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: artistic duoAviva Baigcelebrity engagementcreative coupledelhiengagement newsGandhi-Vadra clanhome-hero-pos-5indian politicsphotographer couplePriyanka GandhiRaihan Vadrastylish pairVadra familyWedding newsyoung couple

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (30.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (30.12.2025) LIVE: Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (30.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Will It Rain On New Year In Delhi? IMD Issues Red Alert – What You Must Know About Fog, Cold Wave And Air Quality

Unnao Rape Case: ‘We Have Been Stripped Of Our Dignity’ Aishwarya Senger Reacts As SC Stays Delhi HC Verdict On Father Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Life Sentence

LATEST NEWS

Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig

ISGJ Annual Convocation Celebrates New Talent Shaping India’s Gems & Jewellery Future

Khaleda Zia Dies At 80: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns Death Of Bangladesh’s ​Ex-PM; Recalls 2015 Meeting In Dhaka

Was Khaleda Zia Indian? Unfolding Her Family Roots And Cross-Border Story

Why Is Saudi Arabia Bombing Yemen? The Long-Running War Explained As Riyadh–UAE Ties Face Strain

Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma Test Retirements Revisited: Former India Batter Says Exits ‘Didn’t Feel Natural’

Drought In Pakistan? India Clears Big Hydropower Project On Chenab River Amid Indus Waters Treaty Freeze, Asim Munir In Panic

Will Rekha Ever Move On? Veteran Actress Steals Spotlight Kissing Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Agastya Nanda On ‘Ikkis’ Poster, Viral Video!

HURRY UP! Gold Takes A Nosedive, Buy Now- Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

India-Bangladesh Ties In Crisis: Dhaka Urgently Summons High Commissioner, Reaz Hamidullah Rushes Immediately

Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig
Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig
Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig
Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig

QUICK LINKS