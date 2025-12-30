Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s Son, Gets Engaged To Longtime Love Aviva Baig

Engagement of Raihan Vadra: The situation is really romantic! A Romance in the Family of Gandhi-Vadra
Just a few days ago, 25-year-old Raihan Vadra, the son of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra, asked his girlfriend of many years, Aviva Baig, to marry him, and she very happily accepted!
They are a couple who have kept the public unaware of their love for seven long years, and now they have publicly disclosed it to the joy of the fans of the Gandhi-Vadra clan. Aviva is a photographer and producer based in Delhi, sharing Raihan’s creative spark, thus forming a stylish, artistic duo. This engagement is one cross-generational, cross-world story that could hardly be told to the fans out loud, as both families have given their blessings, and the bond that unites them is made of politics, art, and love.
Who Is Raihan Vadra?
Raihan Vadra is not only Priyanka Gandhi’s offspring, he is also the creator of the camera’s power! A professional photographer who started at age ten, he has taken pictures of nature, busy streets, and even commercials. In 2021, Raihan opened his first solo exhibition, Dark Perception, at Bikaner House, New Delhi, where he was free to explore his imagination.
The exhibit was very close to his heart, and it was a direct reference to an ocular trauma he incurred during a school cricket match in 2017. Without a doubt, this little Vadra perceives reality through a filter that is both extraordinary and captivating!
Who Is Aviva Baig? The New Entry In Vadra Family
Aviva Baig is not only a skilled photographer but also a talented producer who shares all the creative passions of Raihan Vadra. Together, they are an artistic and stylish couple. The announcement of their engagement has brought much excitement among followers and has made them look forward to the wedding and the visually driven journey of this young pair.
