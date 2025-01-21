Railway Firing Case: Court Refers Ex-RPF Constable To Thane Mental Hospital

Former Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, 2023.

Former Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, 2023. The incident occurred near Palghar railway station, shocking the nation and raising serious concerns about security and mental health issues among security personnel. Chaudhary, 34, was apprehended with his weapon after passengers pulled the train’s emergency chain near Mira Road station, stopping his escape attempt. He was subsequently charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 302 (murder) and Section 153-A (promoting enmity between groups), along with provisions of the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

On Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge N.L. More directed that Chaudhary be referred to the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane for a medical examination. This decision was made following a submission by Akola prison authorities indicating that Chaudhary was suffering from a mental disorder and required specialized treatment. #### Convenience of the Trial The court noted that the trial against Chaudhary had already commenced, and logistical challenges were hindering the proceedings. Producing the accused from Akola prison for hearings proved difficult due to the distance and poor internet connectivity, which even affected video conferencing. “For the convenience of the jail authority and the accused, it is desirable that the accused be referred to a mental hospital in Thane for medical examination,” the judge stated.

Prosecution’s Stance

The prosecution expressed no objections to Chaudhary’s medical treatment and supported the proposal to shift him to the Thane facility for the sake of trial convenience. Advocate Jaywant Patil, representing the accused, requested that Chaudhary be kept in Thane jail until further orders from the court.

The court instructed jail authorities to: 1. Arrange for Chaudhary’s transfer from Akola jail to Thane jail with adequate security measures. 2. Ensure that the accused undergoes the necessary medical examination at the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane. 3. Maintain his lodging in Thane jail during the period of his medical evaluation.

The case underscores the critical issue of mental health among security personnel. Chaudhary’s alleged actions highlight the need for regular psychological assessments and interventions for those serving in high-pressure roles. The Akola prison authorities’ report about his mental disorder has added a complex layer to the legal proceedings.

On the fateful day of July 31, 2023, Chaudhary reportedly opened fire on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express. The victims included his senior colleague, ASI Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but the court’s emphasis on mental health evaluation points to possible psychological factors.

Legal Implications

The charges against Chaudhary are severe, encompassing multiple IPC sections and other acts. His mental health condition will likely play a significant role in determining the case’s trajectory and its ultimate verdict. The court’s decision to prioritize his medical evaluation reflects a balanced approach to justice, focusing on both accountability and rehabilitation.

As the trial progresses, the court’s directives aim to ensure a fair process while addressing the mental health concerns of the accused. The Railway Firing case is not just a matter of legal adjudication but also a reminder of the importance of mental well-being in law enforcement. The developments in Chaudhary’s treatment and trial will be closely monitored in the coming weeks.

