Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Railway Protection Force Band At Republic Day Parade 2025, Watch

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Band made its remarkable presence felt at the Republic Day Parade 2025, showcasing a spirited and patriotic display.

Railway Protection Force Band At Republic Day Parade 2025, Watch


The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Band made its remarkable presence felt at the Republic Day Parade 2025, showcasing a spirited and patriotic display. Led by Head Constable Suresh Chand Saini, the band performed to the tune of Veer Sainik, symbolizing bravery and dedication.

The RPF Brass Band consists of 92 personnel, all showcasing the true spirit of India’s railway security force. The band’s performance not only entertained but also paid tribute to the valiant efforts of the force in ensuring safety and security across the nation’s railways.

The Veer Sainik tune resonated through the parade ground, reflecting the unwavering commitment and courage of the Railway Protection Force in the service of the nation. Their participation in the prestigious Republic Day celebrations highlighted the integral role the RPF plays in maintaining the safety of the country’s vital transport infrastructure.

As a part of the Republic Day parade, the Railway Protection Force Band stood as a symbol of patriotism and commitment to national service.

