Railway Protection Force Band At Republic Day Parade 2025, Watch

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Band made its remarkable presence felt at the Republic Day Parade 2025, showcasing a spirited and patriotic display. Led by Head Constable Suresh Chand Saini, the band performed to the tune of Veer Sainik, symbolizing bravery and dedication.

The RPF Brass Band consists of 92 personnel, all showcasing the true spirit of India’s railway security force. The band’s performance not only entertained but also paid tribute to the valiant efforts of the force in ensuring safety and security across the nation’s railways.

Inspector (Band) Shamsher Lal is leading the Central Reserve Police Force Brass Band consisting 51 Male & 49 Female drawn from various parts of the country.

Raised as the "Crown Representative's Police" in 1939, it was renamed as the Central Reserve Police Force after… pic.twitter.com/ueFqUoesM0

The Veer Sainik tune resonated through the parade ground, reflecting the unwavering commitment and courage of the Railway Protection Force in the service of the nation. Their participation in the prestigious Republic Day celebrations highlighted the integral role the RPF plays in maintaining the safety of the country’s vital transport infrastructure.

As a part of the Republic Day parade, the Railway Protection Force Band stood as a symbol of patriotism and commitment to national service.

