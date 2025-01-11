Ram Lalla’s First Photo: Ram Mandir Anniversary, Dressed In Yellow, Overwhelms Devotees

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir celebrates the first anniversary of Ramlala’s Pran Pratishtha with grand three-day festivities from January 11-13. Lord Ram’s idol, adorned in a gold-embroidered yellow dress, has mesmerized devotees. (Read more below)

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir is immersed in a vibrant festive atmosphere as it celebrates the first anniversary of Ramlala’s Pran Pratishtha. The significant milestone, which marks one year since the installation of Lord Ram’s idol, is being commemorated with a grand three-day celebration from January 11 to 13, 2025.

A Divine Sight: Ramlala Adorned in Splendor

On the first day of the celebration, Lord Ram’s idol, Ramlala, was beautifully adorned, capturing the hearts of devotees. Dressed in a resplendent yellow outfit embroidered with gold and silver threads, the idol sparkled with colorful ornaments, giving devotees the feeling of divine darshan in person.

The mesmerizing sight of Ramlala has filled the hearts of devotees with joy and devotion. Those unable to attend the auspicious event in Ayodhya are encouraged to worship by viewing the divine image of Ramlala.

Celebrations in Full Swing

The anniversary, coinciding with the Dwadashi of Paush Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar, began with fervor and devotion. Devotees from across the nation are gathering in Ayodhya to participate in the three-day festivities, marking this momentous occasion.

As the Ram Mandir glows with lights and decorations, the joyous celebrations reflect the spiritual and cultural significance of Ramlala’s Pran Pratishtha for the Hindu community.

