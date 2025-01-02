Rape Convict Asaram Bapu Returns To Jodhpur Jail After 17-Day Parole

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu has returned to Jodhpur Central Jail on January 1, following a 17-day parole granted in December.

Serving a life sentence for sexual assault, Asaram had been undergoing medical treatment in Pune before his temporary release.

Advocate Yaspali Singh Rajpurohit, representing Asaram, confirmed his compliance with the High Court’s directive. “The High Court had issued an order stating that Asaram had to return to jail before January 2, otherwise it would be considered contempt of court. He was brought back to the Jodhpur jail today itself,” Rajpurohit told media.

The High Court’s official order mandated Asaram’s surrender to the Superintendent of Jodhpur Central Jail by 5 PM on January 2. Since his parole included 15 days and two additional days for travel, he returned a day early.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued a notice to the Gujarat government regarding Asaram’s plea to suspend his life sentence, citing severe medical conditions. While acknowledging his health concerns, the court limited its consideration to his medical state.

Asaram’s conviction stems from a 2013 case in which a female disciple accused him of rape at his Surat ashram. A sessions court in Gandhinagar found him guilty in January 2023 under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Gujarat High Court later upheld this life sentence during an appeal hearing in August 2024.

Arrested in Indore and transported to Jodhpur, Asaram faced allegations of assaulting a teenage girl at his ashram on the night of August 15, 2013. The survivor reported that she had been called to the ashram under false pretenses before being assaulted.

Asaram’s attempts to secure relief, including appeals to the Supreme Court and the Gujarat High Court, have so far been unsuccessful. The apex court’s decision to consider his plea on medical grounds is still pending.

With his parole concluded, the controversial figure has resumed serving his life term at Jodhpur Central Jail, marking the latest chapter in his legal battles.

