Monday, December 30, 2024
Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Kisan Ghat Eyed for Manmohan Singh’s Memorial: Report

Rashtriya Smriti Sthal and Kisan Ghat are two of the places that have been proposed for the memorial of former PM Manmohan Singh. The final decision is awaited, but officials of the government are suggesting a bigger memorial space.

Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Kisan Ghat Eyed for Manmohan Singh's Memorial: Report

The Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, designated for the last rites of India’s presidents, vice presidents, and prime ministers, is being considered as one of the potential locations for the memorial of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, according to reports.

Another proposed site is near Kisan Ghat, the memorial dedicated to India’s fifth PM, Chaudhary Charan Singh. Both locations are situated along the Yamuna River, and a decision regarding the memorial is anticipated in the coming days. Manmohan Singh, aged 92, passed away on December 26.

Memorial Site Selection In Progress

On Saturday, BJP President J.P. Nadda confirmed that the government has allocated space for Singh’s memorial and has notified his family about the arrangements. While the exact location has not yet been disclosed, the details are expected to be announced soon. As per sources cited by The Times of India, the allocation process involves granting land to a designated society for the development and upkeep of the memorial, which may take some time.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri hinted in a recent interview that the government is considering providing a larger space for the former PM’s memorial, reflecting Singh’s significant contributions to the nation.

Existing Memorials And Land Concerns

Currently, the Raj Ghat complex houses 18 memorials, including those of former presidents, prime ministers, and deputy prime ministers. Notable exceptions include memorials for Sanjay Gandhi and Lalita Shastri, the late wife of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Traditionally, Rashtriya Smriti Sthal serves as the preferred site for such memorials. However, allocating a larger area would require a political decision. This raises concerns, as a 2000 government directive aimed to limit new memorial constructions due to the shrinking availability of land in Delhi. The 18 existing memorials occupy over 245 acres of prime land in the capital.

The Smriti Sthal complex was first utilized for a memorial in 2015 when former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao was honored there.

Filed under

Manmohan Singh

