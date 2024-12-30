Bangladeshi Couple Drowns While Saving Daughter At Australian Beach

The couple, Shahidul Hasan Sapon, 44, and Sabrina Ahmed Papri, 40, had been spending the Christmas holiday with their two daughters at the remote beach in the southwest of Australia.

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday, 28 December, at Walpole Beach, Western Australia, when a Bangladeshi expatriate couple drowned while attempting to save their daughter from a rip current.

Here’s what happened

The couple, Shahidul Hasan Sapon, 44, and Sabrina Ahmed Papri, 40, had been spending the Christmas holiday with their two daughters at the remote beach in the southwest of Australia.

According to local police reports, the family was unaware of the dangerous tides that swept across the beach. While enjoying their time at the shore, their young daughter, Siana, was suddenly caught by a strong tide and swept out to sea. In a desperate attempt to save their daughter, both Shahidul and Sabrina jumped into the water. They managed to rescue Siana, but tragically, they were unable to save themselves.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 2:40 p.m. after reports that three people had become trapped in the rip. A friend of the family, a 42-year-old man, also entered the water to assist in the rescue. While public managed to pull the group from the water, Shahidul and Sabrina could not be revived despite efforts by police officers, who performed CPR. The 42-year-old man was resuscitated and rushed to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The couple’s bodies were recovered by local authorities and are being held at the morgue of a nearby hospital. They are expected to be handed over to their family.

Shahidul, an associate professor in the Department of Urban Planning at Curtin University in Perth, had completed his PhD at the same institution. Both Shahidul and Sabrina were alumni of Khulna University in Bangladesh, where they had studied in the Urban and Regional Planning Department. Their untimely death has sent shockwaves through the local Bangladeshi community in Perth, who mourn the loss of two respected members.

Ruhul Salim, a friend and colleague of the couple, expressed his deep sorrow, describing the loss as “heart-wrenching.” He said, “Those girls. Oh, my God, you know. I feel, you know, sorry.” The couple’s tragic death has left a void in the community, with many tributes pouring in from their peers and friends.

The incident occurred at Conspicuous Cliff, a coastal area around 100 kilometers west of Albany, which is known for its rugged terrain and strong sea conditions. The region is exposed to powerful swells, making it a hazardous spot for beachgoers unfamiliar with the risks of rip currents.

