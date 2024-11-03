A 14-year-old boy from UP (Uttar Pradesh) passed away hours after undergoing an extensive surgery lasting nearly five hours at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. During the procedure, doctors removed approximately 65 objects from his stomach, including batteries, razor blade fragments, and screws, as per reports.

The boy, identified as Aditya Sharma, was a ninth-grade student from Hathras. He was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to an intestinal infection. An official stated that it is believed he had ingested these objects over time.

The boy’s father, Sanchet Sharma, a medical representative for a pharmaceutical company in Hathras, shared that Aditya began experiencing breathing difficulties on October 13, prompting the family to take him to a hospital in Agra. The report indicated that the family sought treatment in four different cities—Jaipur, Aligarh, Noida, and Delhi—while looking for a solution to their son’s condition, but he tragically passed away on the night of October 28. Sanchet reflected on the rapid progression of events, noting that Aditya had not previously exhibited any physical or mental health issues.

Aditya’s health concerns first came to light when he was taken to the Agra hospital, where he was subsequently referred to a facility in Jaipur for further medical tests and scans. The family returned to UP (Uttar Pradesh) on October 19, but it wasn’t long before Aditya’s breathing problems returned. His parents rushed him to a hospital in Aligarh, where a CT scan revealed a nasal blockage that doctors successfully treated.

However, when Aditya began to experience abdominal pain, an extensive ultrasound in Aligarh on October 26 revealed 19 foreign objects lodged in his stomach. He was then referred to a private hospital in Noida, where doctors discovered a total of 42 objects. This urgent situation led to his transfer to Safdarjung Hospital, where further scans identified a total of 65 objects in his stomach. The family also noted that his heart rate was recorded at an alarming 280 beats per minute.

