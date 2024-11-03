Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
10 Elephants In Madhya Pradesh Die From Suspected Poisoning

Ten elephants have died in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, suspected to be from poisoning. Investigations are ongoing.

10 Elephants In Madhya Pradesh Die From Suspected Poisoning

In a tragic event, ten elephants have died over three days in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, with preliminary reports indicating the presence of toxins in the deceased animals. The fatalities were first noted on October 29 when patrolling staff in the reserve’s Salkhania beat discovered four elephant carcasses. A subsequent search led to the grim finding of six more elephants, some appearing sick or unconscious.

Local veterinary officers and a specialized team from the School of Wildlife Forensic and Health (SWFH), led by retired head Dr. A.B. Srivastava, rushed to the scene. Despite immediate medical assistance, four of the ailing elephants died the next day, with two additional fatalities reported on October 31. The deceased herd comprised one male and nine females, including six juveniles or sub-adults and four adults. Initial investigations suggest the elephants may have strayed from their habitat to forage in a nearby millet field, where they potentially encountered toxic substances.

MUST READ: Man Sent Over 100 Bomb Threat Emails To Indian Airlines And PMO To Promote His Book On Terrorism

A team of 14 veterinarians performed postmortems on the elephants, sending tissue samples to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Sagar for detailed analysis. Preliminary findings hint at toxins, but a definitive cause of death will only be established after a thorough forensic examination.

In response to this distressing incident, the state government has established a five-member inquiry committee led by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife). This committee includes representatives from civil society, scientists, and veterinarians, tasked with investigating the tragedy and compiling a report.

Additionally, the Head of the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) has launched a comprehensive probe, scouring forest areas and nearby villages for clues. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change is conducting an independent investigation. Leading the on-site inquiry are the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Madhya Pradesh, alongside high-ranking officials from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Authorities are on high alert, increasing patrols in Bandhavgarh and closely monitoring nearby elephant herds to avert similar incidents. While poisoning is the leading suspected cause, final conclusions will depend on the comprehensive postmortem results and detailed toxicological and histopathological analyses.

ALSO READ: Resign Or Face Consequences Similar To Baba Siddique’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Death Threat

Filed under

