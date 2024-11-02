Why Has Climate Change Taken A Backseat In The 2024 US Election?

In the 2020 presidential campaign, climate change was a prominent issue, capturing the attention of voters and candidates alike. However, as we approach the 2024 election, it seems to have faded into the background, overshadowed by pressing concerns such as the economy, immigration, and foreign policy. This shift raises important questions about the role of climate action in this election cycle.

Upcoming Climate Milestones

The stakes are high as the US prepares to vote on November 5, with the outcome influencing both domestic policy and international climate negotiations at COP29 in Baku. As the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, the US has a critical role to play in global efforts to combat climate change. In 2022, the country set a record by producing an average of 12.9 million barrels of crude oil daily, underscoring the need for a serious reevaluation of energy policies.

With the UN warning that current emissions reduction efforts are falling significantly short, the urgency for global climate action cannot be overstated. Yet, despite recent devastating weather events linked to climate change, such as Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, both candidates in the presidential race have not fully embraced this urgency in their campaigns.

Candidates’ Stances on Climate Change

Current Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have vastly different views on climate change, but neither has provided robust details on how they plan to address it. Harris has mentioned the need for a transition away from fossil fuels but reassured voters in Pennsylvania about not interfering with fracking. Her campaign emphasizes creating green jobs, but specifics remain sparse. In her speeches, she has framed climate action as a fundamental freedom threatened by Trump’s policies.

On the other hand, Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have expressed skepticism about the urgency of climate change. Trump has dismissed it as a “scam” and his campaign platform notably omits climate change entirely. His focus remains on fossil fuel extraction, encapsulated in the slogan “Drill, baby, drill,” which aims to boost energy production while reducing costs.

Voter Priorities and Polling Insights

Polls indicate that climate change is now less critical to many voters compared to 2020. According to the Pew Research Center, only 37 percent of registered voters consider it a “very important” issue for their vote. Notably, there’s a stark divide among party lines: 62 percent of Harris supporters prioritize climate change, while only 11 percent of Trump supporters feel the same.

Gallup’s recent polling further reflects this trend, showing that climate change ranks low on the list of voter concerns, with only 21 percent deeming it an extremely important factor in their decision-making. Yet, many voters express a preference for Harris over Trump when it comes to addressing climate issues, with 61 percent favoring her approach overall.

The Future of Climate Action in Elections

While climate change may not dominate the current election narrative, individual environmental issues still resonate with many voters. Concerns about extreme weather events have surged since 2017, and initiatives like “Make Polluters Pay” bills are gaining traction, with significant public support across party lines.

Young voters, in particular, remain deeply invested in climate issues, seeing it as a critical factor in their electoral choices. Advocacy groups like the Sunrise Movement emphasize that a lack of concrete climate plans from candidates could deter youth voter turnout, which is crucial for shaping future elections.

Therefore

As the 2024 election approaches, the sidelining of climate change as a campaign issue poses significant challenges for both candidates and voters. While immediate concerns like the economy and immigration dominate discussions, the urgency of addressing climate change persists. For candidates looking to energize their base, particularly among younger voters, a renewed focus on actionable climate policies could prove to be a pivotal strategy in the coming weeks.