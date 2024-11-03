Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Man Sent Over 100 Bomb Threat Emails To Indian Airlines And PMO To Promote His Book On Terrorism

A man sent over 100 bomb threat emails to airlines and the PMO to promote his book on terrorism. He has been arrested in Maharashtra.

Man Sent Over 100 Bomb Threat Emails To Indian Airlines And PMO To Promote His Book On Terrorism

In a troubling series of events, multiple airlines operating in India and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) have recently received numerous terror threats. It has now come to light that these alarming communications were sent by Jagdish Uikey, a 35-year-old resident of Gondia, a Maoist-affected district in Maharashtra. Uikey allegedly sent over 100 hoax emails claiming bombs were on board Indian flights and directed at high-ranking government officials.

The motive behind these threats appears to be Uikey’s desire to garner attention for his book titled “Atankwad-Ek Tufaani Rakshash” (Terrorism: A Stormy Demon). According to reports from the Times of India, Uikey’s attempts to get his book published were met with failure, prompting him to resort to sending these threatening emails in a bid for recognition.

MUST READ: Resign Or Face Consequences Similar To Baba Siddique’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Receives Death Threat

Uikey was apprehended in Nagpur, Maharashtra, following a thorough investigation. Authorities revealed that his book consists mainly of a compilation of terrorist theories widely available online, lacking any original content or insights. Sanjay Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police in Nagpur, emphasized that the book does not present any substantial new information.

The frequency of bomb hoaxes targeting Indian flights has surged in recent weeks, leading to significant disruptions in flight operations. While all threats have been deemed false, the financial impact on the aviation industry has been severe. Protocol dictates that any flight receiving a threat must execute emergency landings, necessitating the rapid evacuation of passengers and resulting in costly delays.

The situation highlights the potential dangers of frivolous threats, as well as the serious consequences they can impose on public safety and economic stability. Authorities are reminding the public that such actions not only disrupt services but also divert valuable resources from real threats.

ALSO READ: Winter Session 2024 Likely To Be Held From November 25 to December 20

Filed under

aviation security India bomb threats India Jagdish Uikey arrest terrorism book promotion
