Remembering Iron Man Of India: 10 Facts About India’s First Deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

On December 15, 1950, India bid farewell to one of its most formidable leaders, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, affectionately known as the Iron Man of India. Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Patel emerged from humble beginnings in a farmer’s family. He led a life marked by simplicity, wisdom, and exceptional diplomatic skills, ultimately becoming a cornerstone in India’s struggle for independence.

Although the exact date of his birth remains uncertain, Patel recorded October 31 on his matriculation examination, leading to the celebration of this date as his birth anniversary. It is also observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day, honoring his relentless commitment to national unity.

As we commemorate his 66th death anniversary, let’s explore ten fascinating facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that highlight his remarkable contributions to India:

Leader of the Indian National Congress: Sardar Patel was a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) and became the nation’s first Deputy Prime Minister after independence. Home Minister Appointment: On the first anniversary of India’s independence, he was appointed the Home Minister, tasked with the enormous responsibility of maintaining internal security and order.

MUST READ: National Unity Day 2024: Honoring Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Legal Beginnings: After passing the bar examination, Patel practiced law in Godhra, Borsad, and Anand, borrowing books from senior lawyers to enhance his legal knowledge.

Academic Excellence in England: At the age of 36, Patel traveled to England to study law at the Middle Temple Inn. Remarkably, he completed a three-year course in just 30 months, topping his final examination despite having no prior college experience. Entry into Politics: Initially indifferent to politics, Patel’s perspective shifted after meeting Mahatma Gandhi in Godhra. He subsequently joined the Congress and became the secretary of the Gujarat Sabha, which later became a stronghold for the party. Joining the Freedom Movement: Responding to Gandhi’s call, Patel resigned from his legal career to join the movement for tax exemption during the Kheda famine, showcasing his dedication to the cause. Mobilizing for Non-Cooperation: Patel played a vital role in the Non-Cooperation Movement, traveling across Western India to recruit over 300,000 members and raising more than ₹1.5 million for the Congress party. Social Reforms: Beyond politics, Patel actively campaigned against alcohol consumption, untouchability, and caste discrimination, and advocated for women’s emancipation, making significant strides in social reform. Leadership During Gandhi’s Imprisonment: In 1923, when Gandhi was imprisoned, Patel was entrusted with leading the Satyagraha movement in Nagpur against the British law prohibiting the hoisting of the Indian flag. Integration of Princely States: As India’s first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Patel was instrumental in integrating over 500 princely states into the Indian Union, a crucial step for national unity.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy is one of unwavering resolve, strategic brilliance, and a profound commitment to unity and integrity. His contributions continue to inspire generations, and his vision for a united India remains as relevant today as it was during his lifetime.

ALSO READ: National Unity Day 2024: Honoring Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel