As government officials, academics, and industry experts gathered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC), a new report has placed India at the forefront of the Global South's response to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

New report has placed India at the forefront of the Global South's response to the challenges posed by AI and automation.

As government officials, academics, and industry experts gathered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC), a new report has placed India at the forefront of the Global South’s response to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Role in the Changing Labour Market

The GLMC, a flagship event hosted by the Saudi government, saw participation from representatives of 150 countries, including the International Labour Organization (ILO) director-general Gilbert Houngbo and leading Indian corporations such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The event focused on shaping sustainable strategies for labour markets amid rapid technological advancements.

The GLMC report, titled Navigating Tomorrow: Mastering Skills in a Dynamic Global Labour Market, highlights India’s leadership in skill development and adaptation to technological shifts. It emphasizes that Indian workers have been proactive in upskilling, with over 70% actively seeking new learning opportunities. This places India as a global leader in workforce readiness for AI-driven changes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

High Trust in Government for Upskilling Support

Despite global skepticism about government-led upskilling programs, the report notes that 31% of Indian professionals trust their government’s support in this area, compared to only 20% worldwide. This figure is higher than in Western countries like the US (15%) and the UK (12%), but lower than in Saudi Arabia (35%).

Fears of Job Obsolescence Due to Technology in India

Indian professionals are deeply aware of the risks posed by automation. About 55% believe their current skills may become obsolete within the next five years, a concern that aligns with workers in Brazil (61%) and China (60%). In contrast, only 44% of UK professionals and 43% of Australians share similar fears. This demonstrates the urgency for Indian workers to stay competitive in the evolving job market.

AI Disruptions Dominate GLMC Discussions

Several discussions at the GLMC centered around how AI and automation are transforming the global job market. Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Minister, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, emphasized the need for proactive measures.

“The world is witnessing rapid technological advancement, fundamental demographic changes, and emerging issues such as climate adaptation. These developments require us to take proactive and bold steps to prepare humanity for the future,” said Al-Rajhi during his opening address.

To tackle these challenges, Al-Rajhi announced the launch of the Global Labour Market Academy in partnership with the World Bank. The academy, based in Riyadh, will equip policymakers—especially from middle and low-income countries—with the necessary tools to implement labour market reforms effectively.

The Middle East: A Crucial Region for Indian Workers

The Middle East remains a vital employment hub for millions of Indian workers. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) together host nearly six million Indians, including both blue-collar workers in construction and white-collar professionals in fields such as IT, engineering, medicine, and architecture.

Climate Change and Its Role in Reskilling

Beyond AI, climate change is also driving workforce changes. The report highlights that 32% of Indian respondents see climate-related concerns as a key reason to upskill or reskill in the next five years. This trend mirrors findings from other countries in the Global South.

While the enthusiasm for upskilling is high, Indian workers still face obstacles. The report found that 40% of respondents cited lack of time as a major challenge, while 38% pointed to financial constraints. These numbers closely match findings from Brazil (43% and 39%, respectively) and South Africa (45% and 42%).

India’s Workforce Readiness Stands Out

India’s proactive stance on reskilling (55%) in the next five years surpasses trends in many developed nations, such as the US (51%), UK (44%), and Australia (49%). Additionally, only 26% of Indian professionals expressed anxiety about job automation, a much lower figure than China’s 36%, where workers expressed the highest levels of technological anxiety.

The GLMC report reaffirms India’s position as a leader in navigating the challenges of AI, automation, and climate change in the labour market. With strong government support and a workforce eager to upskill, India is well-prepared to adapt to the evolving global employment landscape. However, addressing barriers such as time constraints and financial limitations will be key to ensuring sustainable growth and workforce resilience in the coming years.