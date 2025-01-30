Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Report Reveals India Leads In Global South’s Response To AI And Automation

As government officials, academics, and industry experts gathered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC), a new report has placed India at the forefront of the Global South's response to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Report Reveals India Leads In Global South’s Response To AI And Automation

New report has placed India at the forefront of the Global South's response to the challenges posed by AI and automation.


As government officials, academics, and industry experts gathered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC), a new report has placed India at the forefront of the Global South’s response to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Role in the Changing Labour Market

The GLMC, a flagship event hosted by the Saudi government, saw participation from representatives of 150 countries, including the International Labour Organization (ILO) director-general Gilbert Houngbo and leading Indian corporations such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The event focused on shaping sustainable strategies for labour markets amid rapid technological advancements.

The GLMC report, titled Navigating Tomorrow: Mastering Skills in a Dynamic Global Labour Market, highlights India’s leadership in skill development and adaptation to technological shifts. It emphasizes that Indian workers have been proactive in upskilling, with over 70% actively seeking new learning opportunities. This places India as a global leader in workforce readiness for AI-driven changes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

High Trust in Government for Upskilling Support

Despite global skepticism about government-led upskilling programs, the report notes that 31% of Indian professionals trust their government’s support in this area, compared to only 20% worldwide. This figure is higher than in Western countries like the US (15%) and the UK (12%), but lower than in Saudi Arabia (35%).

Fears of Job Obsolescence Due to Technology in India

Indian professionals are deeply aware of the risks posed by automation. About 55% believe their current skills may become obsolete within the next five years, a concern that aligns with workers in Brazil (61%) and China (60%). In contrast, only 44% of UK professionals and 43% of Australians share similar fears. This demonstrates the urgency for Indian workers to stay competitive in the evolving job market.

AI Disruptions Dominate GLMC Discussions

Several discussions at the GLMC centered around how AI and automation are transforming the global job market. Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Minister, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, emphasized the need for proactive measures.

“The world is witnessing rapid technological advancement, fundamental demographic changes, and emerging issues such as climate adaptation. These developments require us to take proactive and bold steps to prepare humanity for the future,” said Al-Rajhi during his opening address.

To tackle these challenges, Al-Rajhi announced the launch of the Global Labour Market Academy in partnership with the World Bank. The academy, based in Riyadh, will equip policymakers—especially from middle and low-income countries—with the necessary tools to implement labour market reforms effectively.

The Middle East: A Crucial Region for Indian Workers

The Middle East remains a vital employment hub for millions of Indian workers. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) together host nearly six million Indians, including both blue-collar workers in construction and white-collar professionals in fields such as IT, engineering, medicine, and architecture.

Climate Change and Its Role in Reskilling

Beyond AI, climate change is also driving workforce changes. The report highlights that 32% of Indian respondents see climate-related concerns as a key reason to upskill or reskill in the next five years. This trend mirrors findings from other countries in the Global South.

While the enthusiasm for upskilling is high, Indian workers still face obstacles. The report found that 40% of respondents cited lack of time as a major challenge, while 38% pointed to financial constraints. These numbers closely match findings from Brazil (43% and 39%, respectively) and South Africa (45% and 42%).

India’s Workforce Readiness Stands Out

India’s proactive stance on reskilling (55%) in the next five years surpasses trends in many developed nations, such as the US (51%), UK (44%), and Australia (49%). Additionally, only 26% of Indian professionals expressed anxiety about job automation, a much lower figure than China’s 36%, where workers expressed the highest levels of technological anxiety.

The GLMC report reaffirms India’s position as a leader in navigating the challenges of AI, automation, and climate change in the labour market. With strong government support and a workforce eager to upskill, India is well-prepared to adapt to the evolving global employment landscape. However, addressing barriers such as time constraints and financial limitations will be key to ensuring sustainable growth and workforce resilience in the coming years.

Read More : BJP MP Hema Malini Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Hours After The Stampede- Watch!

Filed under

AI India

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

16 Key Bills, Including Waqf And Finance Bill 2025, To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget 2025

16 Key Bills, Including Waqf And Finance Bill 2025, To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget...

16 Key Bills To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget Session, Including Waqf Amendment Act And Immigration Bill

16 Key Bills To Be Tabled In Parliament’s Budget Session, Including Waqf Amendment Act And...

Supreme Court Faults Summons Order, Junks Case Against Firm Accused Of Making Poor Quality Drugs

Supreme Court Faults Summons Order, Junks Case Against Firm Accused Of Making Poor Quality Drugs

What Does Asteroid Bennu Samples Mean For NASA?

What Does Asteroid Bennu Samples Mean For NASA?

How Does Government Prepare Its Union Budget Every Year?

How Does Government Prepare Its Union Budget Every Year?

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox