Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Republic Day 2025: 100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter, Yoga Practitioner From Kuwait Among 30 Padma Shri Awardees

This year’s Padma Shri awardees reflect the richness of India’s diversity, from cultural trailblazers and social revolutionaries to global influencers. Each awardee’s journey is a testament to the power of determination, passion, and commitment to their craft or cause.

The Government of India has unveiled the list of 30 exceptional individuals who will be honored with the prestigious Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award. The awardees come from diverse fields, showcasing contributions to society across various sectors, including freedom struggle, arts, culture, sports, and social service.

Notable Padma Shri Awardees for 2025

This year’s Padma Shri recipients include remarkable figures such as a 100-year-old freedom fighter from Goa, a Yoga practitioner from Kuwait, and a pioneering Dhak player from West Bengal. Each of these individuals has made significant strides in their respective areas, inspiring many with their dedication and perseverance.

  • Shaikha A J Al Sabah: A Yoga practitioner from Kuwait, Shaikha Al Sabah has been recognized for her dedication to the discipline and promoting its benefits globally.
  • Hugh and Colleen Gantzer: The travel blogger couple from Uttarakhand has been honored for their extensive work in sharing their travels and experiences with the world, inspiring countless people to explore and understand diverse cultures.
  • Libia Lobo Sardesai: A key figure in Goa’s freedom movement, Libia Sardesai co-founded the underground radio station Voz da Liberdabe (Voice of Freedom) in 1955, rallying the people of Goa to resist Portuguese colonial rule.
  • Gokul Chandra Dey: A Dhak player from West Bengal, Gokul Dey is celebrated not only for his skill in playing this traditional instrument but also for his efforts in breaking gender barriers by training 150 women in this male-dominated field.

A Glimpse into India’s Diverse Heroes

This year's Padma Shri awardees reflect the richness of India's diversity, from cultural trailblazers and social revolutionaries to global influencers. Each awardee's journey is a testament to the power of determination, passion, and commitment to their craft or cause.

 

Filed under

Republic Day 2025

