Republic Day 2025: Google Doodle Celebrates India’s Wildlife On Republic Day

Google's Republic Day Doodle on January 26 celebrates India’s wildlife with a vibrant illustration by Rohan Dahotre. Featuring iconic animals like the Bengal Tiger and snow leopard, the Doodle highlights India’s biodiversity and cultural richness, promoting the preservation of its ecological heritage.

On January 26, Google celebrated India’s 76th Republic Day with a special Doodle showcasing the country’s wildlife. Designed by Rohan Dahotre, a wildlife illustrator from Pune, the Doodle features a colorful procession of animals that represent different regions of India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Leading the parade is a bipedal snow leopard, a symbol of the Himalayas, along with the gharial, a freshwater crocodile found in northern and central India. The Bengal Tiger, India’s national animal, the red panda, and the Indian paradise flycatcher, among others, are also depicted. Each animal is adorned in traditional attire and surrounded by indigenous musical instruments.

Dahotre, who was honored to be selected for the project, initially intended to create a Doodle that highlighted India’s diverse people but ended up focusing on anthropomorphic animals, which excited the Google team.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He explained that his illustration was inspired by India’s vast biodiversity, from the snowy Himalayas to the rainforests of the Western Ghats, and aimed to reflect the country’s rich cultural and geographical diversity. Through the Doodle, Dahotre emphasizes the importance of preserving India’s ecological heritage and the strength found in both its biological and cultural diversity.

ALSO READ: Why The Indian Flag Is Unfurled On Republic Day And Hoisted On Independence Day? Key Difference Explained