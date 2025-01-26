Republic Day 2025: Indonesia To Create History As Its Contingent To Be In Lead Of Parade At Kartavya Path

Indonesia will make history at India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations as its military contingent and band lead the parade for the first time. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is the chief guest, is on a state visit to India, where both nations signed five key agreements to strengthen bilateral ties

In a historic first, Indonesia will take the lead in India’s 76th Republic Day parade on Sunday, marking a significant moment in the India-Indonesia bilateral relationship. As the Indonesian contingent marches down Kartavya Path, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at the celebrations. This marks the first time that both India and Indonesia will have a marching contingent from Indonesia participating in the Republic Day parade, with a military band and contingent making their debut on foreign soil.

A Historic Moment for Indonesia and India

For the first time ever, an Indonesian military band and contingent will join a Republic Day parade abroad, making this event truly special. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the significance of this participation, noting it as a landmark in both countries’ shared history. The Indonesian President’s presence as the chief guest also underscores the importance of the two countries’ growing strategic partnership.

#WATCH | Delhi | Secretary (East), MEA, Jaideep Mazumdar says, “Tomorrow, the President (of Indonesia) will witness the Republic Day parade as a chief guest. One remarkable feature of this Republic Day parade is that a marching contingent and a band from Indonesia will be at the… pic.twitter.com/030bCi5gBW — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2025

Indonesian President’s State Visit to India

This Republic Day marks the first state visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to India since assuming office in October 2024. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including six cabinet ministers, senior officials, and a large business delegation, further emphasizing the importance of the visit.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Between India and Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto held discussions on Saturday to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. The talks focused on enhancing collaboration in several key sectors, including defence, security, maritime domain, economic ties, and people-to-people connections.

Following the bilateral talks, India and Indonesia signed five agreements aimed at fostering cooperation in areas such as health, traditional medicine, maritime security, culture, and the digital space. These agreements reflect the growing depth and breadth of the India-Indonesia relationship.

