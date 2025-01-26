Republic Day Parade 2025: States and Ministries Showcase Their Tableaux on Kartavya Path, Watch

On the 76th Republic Day, India showcases its rich cultural and developmental strides with vibrant displays at the Kartavya Path.

On the 76th Republic Day, India showcases its rich cultural and developmental strides with vibrant displays at the Kartavya Path. Several states and ministries have presented unique tableaux that reflect the country’s progress, heritage, and commitment to growth. Here are some of the highlights:

Ministry of Social Justice and Employment

Theme: Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas

The Ministry’s tableau highlighted India’s journey towards social justice and empowerment, showcasing the role of the marginalized in the nation’s growth.

Watch | Tableaus of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Ministry of Tribal Affairs, showcased during the 76th #RepublicDayParade on Kartavya Path

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Slogan: Jal, Jungle, Zameen

Celebrating the vital role of India’s tribal communities, the tableau underscored their deep connection to water, forest, and land, which are central to their culture and livelihood.

Goa

Theme: Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas

Goa’s tableau captured the state’s pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and rich culture, reflecting both its natural beauty and vibrant cultural heritage.

Goa proudly showcased its rich culture and heritage at the #RepublicDay Parade in New Delhi, under the theme Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas. A tribute to our culture, progress and natural splendour that shines a light on the true essence of our beautiful state.

Uttarakhand

Theme: Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports

Showcasing Uttarakhand’s natural beauty, the tableau highlighted the state’s adventure tourism, emphasizing its high-altitude trekking, mountaineering, and spiritual significance.

Always inspiring to see Uttarakhand’s vibrant culture and rich heritage beautifully showcased at the Republic Day parade! 🏔️🇮🇳 A proud moment that celebrates the spirit of our incredible state. #RepublicDay #Uttarakhand #IndianCulture #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/fz9KGVd19a — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) January 26, 2025

Haryana

Theme: Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas

Haryana paid tribute to its rich spiritual legacy, focusing on the teachings of Lord Krishna to Arjuna at Kurukshetra, reinforcing the values of duty, righteousness, and progress.

Jharkhand

Theme: Swarnim Jharkhand

Highlighting the state’s tradition of heritage and progress, Jharkhand’s tableau reflected its development while maintaining its cultural essence.

Ministry of Women & Child Development

Theme: Maternal Care, Life Cycle Continuity, and Women Leadership

This poignant tableau portrayed the journey of a girl from childhood to becoming a self-reliant woman, symbolizing the progress of women’s rights and empowerment in India.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development's tableau at the #RepublicDay Parade 2025 celebrated 'Matru Shakti' and women-led development.

Featuring a nurturing mother & the message of #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao

🧵𝐀 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 .

(1/4) @PMOIndia @Annapurna4BJP @savitrii4bjp pic.twitter.com/hYPqMDnyLH — Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) January 26, 2025

Gujarat

Theme: Anartpur to Ekta Nagar

Showcasing Gujarat’s remarkable journey of development while maintaining its rich cultural heritage.

VIDEO | Republic Day Parade 2025: Tableau of Gujarat with the theme ‘Anartpur to Ekta Nagar: Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi’ displayed at Kartavya Path.#RepublicDayWithPTI #RepublicDay2025 (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fj5S4cF97V — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2025

Andhra Pradesh

Theme: Etikoppaka Wooden Toys – An Eternal Heritage

Highlighting a 400-year-old craft tradition known for its eco-friendly, vibrant, smooth, and toxin-free wooden toys.

#RepublicDay🇮🇳: Andhra Pradesh’s tableau showcased during the 76th #RepublicDay Parade on Kartavya Path, in Delhi The tableau of Andhra Pradesh focuses on “Etikoppaka Wooden Toys,” a 400-year-old craft tradition celebrated for its eco-friendly, smooth, vibrant, and toxin-free… pic.twitter.com/JPVQYmkutV — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

Punjab

Punjab’s tableau showcased its exquisite inlay design art and rich handicrafts. A depiction of Sufi saint Baba Sheikh Farid Ji composing hymns, including those in the Guru Granth Sahib, graced the float. A beautifully adorned pair of bullet carts symbolized the state’s agrarian heritage.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Theme: The Dawn of New Bharat

The tableau emphasized clean energy as the key to a sustainable global future, reflecting India’s commitment to renewable energy and eco-friendly advancements.

#WATCH | Ministry of New & Renewable Energy displays their tableau, themed "The Dawn of New Bharat: Clean Energy for a Global Future", at the 76th Republic Day Parade

🔗 https://t.co/bd5OZoQz6D #RepublicDayOnDD #RepublicDay… pic.twitter.com/mkQ0p47wUS — DD India (@DDIndialive) January 26, 2025

Ministry of Rural Development

The Lakhpati Didi Initiative tableau highlighted women empowerment in rural India. A unique feature included a scanner to pay, symbolizing the integration of technology in rural development.

आज 76वें गणतंत्र दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर कर्तव्य पथ पर ग्रामीण विकास मंत्रालय द्वारा प्रदर्शित ‘लखपति दीदी’ की भव्य झांकी हमे एहसास करवा रही है एक नई ऊर्जा और गर्व का। यह झांकी केवल आर्थिक समृद्धि की नहीं, बल्कि हमारे समाज में दीदियों की बढ़ती ताकत और आत्मनिर्भरता की भी गवाही देती… pic.twitter.com/n7Mq8PH4PK — Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India (@MoRD_GoI) January 26, 2025

Uttar Pradesh

Theme: Maha Kumbh 2025

The tableau celebrated the sanctity, tradition, and religious significance of the Maha Kumbh, portraying the spiritual aura of this grand event.

Bihar

Bihar’s tableau showcased the land of meditation and piety. It featured Lord Buddha and the serene beauty of Bodh Gaya, a place of spiritual enlightenment.

After 8 Years of Waiting, Bihar’s Republic Day Tableau Shines Again #Bihar #RepublicDay2025 pic.twitter.com/zerC82xryq — Bihar Infra Tales (@BiharInfraTales) January 26, 2025

Ministry of Finance

Highlighting the growth of banking services in India, the tableau featured a rotating golden coin, symbolizing a robust and evolving financial system.

#WATCH | The Tableau from the Ministry of Finance displays how digitisation has given access to citizens at every corner of the country to avail banking services, at the 76th Republic Day Parade

🔗 https://t.co/bd5OZoQz6D… pic.twitter.com/7kfg1BguTm — DD India (@DDIndialive) January 26, 2025

Madhya Pradesh

Theme: The Historic Return of Cheetahs

After 70 years, cheetahs have made their return to India. The tableau celebrated this historic event, showcasing the 24 cheetahs now thriving in the state’s wildlife sanctuaries.

Showcasing the majestic beauty of Madhya Pradesh! The tableau, themed ‘Madhya Pradesh’s Glory: Kuno National park- The land of CHeetahs,’ highlights the successful reintroduction of cheetahs to Kuno National Park, celebrating wildlife conservation and the rich biodiversity of… pic.twitter.com/MD07oUlwF9 — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2025

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences

Celebrating 150 Years of Mausam Bhavan, this tableau showcased the transformative contributions of IMD to meteorology, highlighting its pivotal role in predicting weather and ensuring safety.

VIDEO | Republic Day Parade 2025: Tableau of IMD commemorates 150 years of Mausam Bhavan under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, showcasing its transformative contribution to meteorology and society at Kartavya Path. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/vz0nbEY2Lm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2025

Republic Day 2025 was a remarkable display of India’s diversity, progress, and cultural depth. Each tableau, a visual story of growth, heritage, and the nation’s aspirations for a bright future.

