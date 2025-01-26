Home
Republic Day Parade 2025: States and Ministries Showcase Their Tableaux on Kartavya Path, Watch

On the 76th Republic Day, India showcases its rich cultural and developmental strides with vibrant displays at the Kartavya Path.

Republic Day Parade 2025: States and Ministries Showcase Their Tableaux on Kartavya Path, Watch


On the 76th Republic Day, India showcases its rich cultural and developmental strides with vibrant displays at the Kartavya Path. Several states and ministries have presented unique tableaux that reflect the country’s progress, heritage, and commitment to growth. Here are some of the highlights:

Ministry of Social Justice and Employment
Theme: Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas
The Ministry’s tableau highlighted India’s journey towards social justice and empowerment, showcasing the role of the marginalized in the nation’s growth.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs
Slogan: Jal, Jungle, Zameen
Celebrating the vital role of India’s tribal communities, the tableau underscored their deep connection to water, forest, and land, which are central to their culture and livelihood.

Goa
Theme: Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas
Goa’s tableau captured the state’s pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and rich culture, reflecting both its natural beauty and vibrant cultural heritage.

Uttarakhand
Theme: Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports
Showcasing Uttarakhand’s natural beauty, the tableau highlighted the state’s adventure tourism, emphasizing its high-altitude trekking, mountaineering, and spiritual significance.

Haryana
Theme: Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas
Haryana paid tribute to its rich spiritual legacy, focusing on the teachings of Lord Krishna to Arjuna at Kurukshetra, reinforcing the values of duty, righteousness, and progress.

Jharkhand
Theme: Swarnim Jharkhand
Highlighting the state’s tradition of heritage and progress, Jharkhand’s tableau reflected its development while maintaining its cultural essence.

Ministry of Women & Child Development
Theme: Maternal Care, Life Cycle Continuity, and Women Leadership
This poignant tableau portrayed the journey of a girl from childhood to becoming a self-reliant woman, symbolizing the progress of women’s rights and empowerment in India.

Gujarat
Theme: Anartpur to Ekta Nagar
Showcasing Gujarat’s remarkable journey of development while maintaining its rich cultural heritage.

Andhra Pradesh
Theme: Etikoppaka Wooden Toys – An Eternal Heritage
Highlighting a 400-year-old craft tradition known for its eco-friendly, vibrant, smooth, and toxin-free wooden toys.

Punjab

Punjab’s tableau showcased its exquisite inlay design art and rich handicrafts. A depiction of Sufi saint Baba Sheikh Farid Ji composing hymns, including those in the Guru Granth Sahib, graced the float. A beautifully adorned pair of bullet carts symbolized the state’s agrarian heritage.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Theme: The Dawn of New Bharat
The tableau emphasized clean energy as the key to a sustainable global future, reflecting India’s commitment to renewable energy and eco-friendly advancements.

Ministry of Rural Development

The Lakhpati Didi Initiative tableau highlighted women empowerment in rural India. A unique feature included a scanner to pay, symbolizing the integration of technology in rural development.

Uttar Pradesh

Theme: Maha Kumbh 2025
The tableau celebrated the sanctity, tradition, and religious significance of the Maha Kumbh, portraying the spiritual aura of this grand event.

Bihar

Bihar’s tableau showcased the land of meditation and piety. It featured Lord Buddha and the serene beauty of Bodh Gaya, a place of spiritual enlightenment.

Ministry of Finance

Highlighting the growth of banking services in India, the tableau featured a rotating golden coin, symbolizing a robust and evolving financial system.

Madhya Pradesh

Theme: The Historic Return of Cheetahs
After 70 years, cheetahs have made their return to India. The tableau celebrated this historic event, showcasing the 24 cheetahs now thriving in the state’s wildlife sanctuaries.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences

Celebrating 150 Years of Mausam Bhavan, this tableau showcased the transformative contributions of IMD to meteorology, highlighting its pivotal role in predicting weather and ensuring safety.

 

Republic Day 2025 was a remarkable display of India’s diversity, progress, and cultural depth. Each tableau, a visual story of growth, heritage, and the nation’s aspirations for a bright future.

