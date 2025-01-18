Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
RG Kar Case Verdict: Victim’s Father Bursts Into Tears After The Judgement, Check What He Say

In an emotionally charged courtroom, the father of the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case was brought to tears after hearing the guilty verdict against Sanjay Roy, the primary accused in the case.

The father, overwhelmed with emotion, addressed Sessions Judge Anirban Das directly, saying, “You have given full credit to the trust that was placed in you.” His heartfelt words resonated with everyone present, encapsulating the grief and determination of a family that has been fighting for justice since the tragic incident.

Judge Das, maintaining his composure amidst the emotional moment, replied briefly yet firmly, “Come on Monday.” The judge’s words referred to the sentencing hearing, where the court will decide on Roy’s punishment.

The Fight for Justice

The verdict marks a critical moment in the case, which has gripped the nation since August 2024, when the victim, a 31-year-old junior doctor, was found brutally murdered in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The case saw massive public outcry, with doctors and medical associations nationwide rallying for justice and safety reforms in the healthcare sector.

Sanjay Roy was convicted based on overwhelming forensic evidence, including DNA samples that directly linked him to the crime. He now faces a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, with the possibility of the death penalty.

A Nation Awaits the Sentencing Scheduled On Monday

As the sentencing hearing approaches, emotions run high. The victim’s family, along with supporters and activists, hopes for a punishment that serves as a deterrent against such heinous crimes. The father’s words in court reflected the deep trust in the judiciary and the hope for closure after months of pain and struggle.

Also Read: What Is The Minimum And Maximum Penalty To RG Kar Convict Sanjay Roy?

