Saturday, January 18, 2025
What Is The Minimum And Maximum Penalty For The RG Kar Convict Sanjay Roy?

A sessions court in Kolkata has informed Sanjay Roy, the primary accused in the horrific RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, about the potential consequences of his conviction.

What Is The Minimum And Maximum Penalty For The RG Kar Convict Sanjay Roy?

A sessions court in Kolkata has informed Sanjay Roy, the primary accused in the horrific RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, about the potential consequences of his conviction. Sessions Judge Anirban Das clarified that the minimum sentence Roy could face is life imprisonment, while the maximum penalty would be capital punishment.

The Sentencing Scheduled On Monday (Jan 20)

The court has scheduled the sentencing hearing for Monday, where the final verdict on Roy’s punishment will be delivered. Roy, a 28-year-old traffic police volunteer, was convicted of the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024.

The Case That Shook the Nation

The victim’s body, discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital, bore 16 external and nine internal injuries, with postmortem findings confirming sexual assault and manual strangulation as the cause of death. The gruesome crime sparked nationwide protests, with medical professionals demanding justice and increased safety measures for healthcare workers.

Roy’s conviction relied heavily on forensic evidence, including DNA analysis, which placed him at the crime scene. The case has drawn widespread attention and calls for stringent punishment to deter such heinous acts in the future.

A Historic Judgment Awaits

As the sentencing hearing approaches, the nation watches closely. The case has not only highlighted the vulnerabilities faced by healthcare professionals but also reignited debates on women’s safety and the judicial system’s role in delivering swift and exemplary justice.

Filed under

RG Kar Convict Sanjay Roy

