RG Kar Rape-Murder Case, ‘We Will Feel Some Relief When The Accused Are Punished’ Says Doctor’s Father

The father of the victim in the RG Kar rape-murder case has expressed hope that the court will deliver the appropriate punishment as the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court prepares to announce its verdict.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court prepares to announce the verdict in the high-profile RG Kar rape-murder case today on January 18. Father of the deceased doctor expressed his determination to seek justice. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the father stated that whatever punishment is deemed appropriate will be decided by the court, but emphasized that their pursuit of justice will continue until the responsible individuals are held accountable.

The victim, a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was found dead under horrific circumstances on August 9, in the hospital’s seminar room. The police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, in connection with the crime. The victim’s father shared that DNA evidence has revealed the presence of multiple individuals four boys and one girl linked to the crime.

“We will feel some relief when the accused are punished,” he said. “Until we get justice, we will keep knocking on the doors of the court and seek the support of the people of the country.”

“CBI Has Done Nothing In This Matter”

Father also voiced his dissatisfaction with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), accusing them of failing to make significant progress in the case. He stated that the family had raised multiple questions before the High Court and the Supreme Court, seeking justice from the courts rather than from the CBI. Doctor’s father said ‘CBI has done nothing in this matter”.

CBI has been under scrutiny for its handling of the case, and the family claims they have received no response to their letters addressed to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Law Minister. Despite the lack of support from authorities, the father maintained hope that the court would deliver a fair decision.

The case has stirred protests and public outcry, and the investigation has expanded to include financial irregularities within RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet involving several individuals linked to financial misconduct, including Sandip Ghosh, Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, and others. Ghosh also faced questioning regarding his involvement in the murder case.

Although the investigation into financial irregularities continues, the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh, were granted bail due to delays in filing the chargesheet.

With the court set to render its decision, the family of the deceased doctor remains steadfast in their quest for justice, hoping for the appropriate punishment for those responsible.

(With ANI Inputs)

