Rs 35,000 Salary With 10 Years Of Experience, Bengaluru Tech Employee Reveals Harsh Reality

A Bengaluru-based tech professional has stirred widespread conversation on Reddit by recounting his challenging experience of working with one of India’s largest IT firms. Describing his nine-year stint as akin to “unchained slavery,” the techie shed light on systemic issues, exploitative policies, and stagnating salaries that left him feeling undervalued and overworked.

Low Increments and Stagnant Salaries

In his post, the techie revealed that despite spending nearly a decade at the company, his monthly salary stood at a mere ₹35,000 when he left. He attributed this to minuscule annual salary hikes—typically between 4-6%—and the company’s practice of “progression.” Unlike traditional promotions, progression involved being moved to a higher sub-level without any corresponding increase in pay or responsibilities.

“When I left after 9 years, my monthly salary was ₹35,000. Today, working at an international IT firm, I earn ₹1.7 lakh—a 400% increase,” the techie wrote, highlighting the stark difference in how his new employer values its workforce.

He also noted the lack of market-adjusted salaries at his previous company, contrasting it with his current firm, which periodically aligns pay to market trends. “The salary barely kept pace with inflation,” he added, underlining the financial struggles faced by employees.

Mandatory Physical Work Hours

Another major grievance raised by the techie was the company’s strict policy on physical work hours. Employees were required to spend a minimum number of hours on campus, monitored through ID card swipes. This led to bizarre situations where employees visited the office on weekends—not to work, but to engage in activities like laundry—just to meet the required hours.

Additional Workplace Issues

The techie also pointed out several other systemic flaws, including:

Paid Parking: Employees were charged to park their vehicles on campus.

Non-Subsidized Food: The cafeteria offered no affordable options, with basic items like a glass of juice priced at ₹40.

The cafeteria offered no affordable options, with basic items like a glass of juice priced at ₹40. High Transportation Costs: Employees faced hefty transportation fees, amounting to ₹3,200 per month.

A Turning Point

The techie joined the company as a fresher in 2008, believing that its work culture and policies were standard across the IT industry. However, his perspective changed after moving to an international “Big 4” firm. There, he experienced fair pay, better working conditions, and policies that prioritized employee well-being.

Shared Experiences

The Reddit post has since gone viral, with numerous users confirming similar experiences at the same company. Many shared their own stories of low pay, restrictive work policies, and a lack of basic employee amenities, painting a troubling picture of workplace culture in some segments of India’s IT industry.

Broader Implications

The post has sparked widespread debate about employee exploitation in large IT firms, raising questions about workplace ethics and the need for reforms. It serves as a wake-up call for companies to reassess their policies, prioritize employee satisfaction, and ensure fair compensation to retain and attract top talent in a competitive industry.

