Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: How A Breakfast Paratha And A Digital Payment Helped Catch Attacker

Shariful Islam Shehzad, the suspect in the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, was arrested after a digital payment led police to his location. Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, evaded capture for days before being caught in Thane. Saif Ali Khan survived multiple stab wounds and is recovering well.

Shariful Islam Shehzad, the primary suspect in the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Sunday after his Google Pay transaction for a breakfast paratha led officers directly to his whereabouts. The police tracked Shehzad down following the digital payment trail, which played a pivotal role in his capture. The suspect, a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India, had evaded arrest for several days after carrying out the attack.

The breakthrough came when Shehzad, who had previously worked at a restaurant, made a purchase there using Google Pay. Sources confirmed that this payment served as a critical lead for the police, who had been searching for him since the attack on Thursday morning. Shehzad had been on the run, moving across various parts of Mumbai, including Dadar and Thane, before police finally cornered him.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan took place in the early hours of Thursday at his residence in Bandra West. Authorities believe Shehzad entered the actor’s building by jumping over a nearby compound wall and using an air-conditioning duct to move through the building undetected. After reaching the 12th floor, Shehzad entered Khan’s home through a bathroom window. The attack, which saw Khan stabbed six times, including a life-threatening wound near his spinal cord, prompted immediate action by the police.

Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors performed surgery to remove a knife fragment lodged in his back. Despite the severity of the attack, Khan is recovering well. Meanwhile, Shehzad, who fled the scene after the assault, changed his bloodstained clothes in a bid to avoid detection. However, CCTV footage from the building, which captured images of Shehzad entering and leaving the premises, provided crucial evidence that helped police track his movements.

The police, who had formed 30 separate teams to investigate the case, followed multiple leads, including Shehzad’s movements on a two-wheeler and his last known phone signal. Despite turning off his phone to avoid detection, Shehzad was eventually traced to Thane, where he was arrested in a dramatic operation.

Shehzad’s lawyer has denied the charges, claiming that his client is being unfairly blamed due to the high-profile nature of the case. The lawyer also questioned the evidence, arguing that no documents proving Shehzad’s Bangladeshi nationality had been presented. However, Shehzad reportedly confessed to the crime when interrogated by police.

Now in police custody, Shehzad faces charges including attempted murder. Investigations are ongoing, with police looking into the possibility of accomplices inside Saif Ali Khan’s home.

