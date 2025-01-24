Saif Stabbing Case: Court Sends Accused To Police Custody Till Jan 29

The Bandra Magistrate Court extended the police custody of Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, until January 29.

The court noted substantial progress in the investigation but emphasized the need to explore additional aspects of the case, deeming the offense serious and triable by the sessions court.

The court rejected claims of an illegal arrest, stating that all procedures appeared lawful and necessary, even to establish the accused’s innocence.

Ongoing Investigation

Mumbai Police sought extended custody to probe potential accomplices involved in the crime. They noted that the accused has been uncooperative, particularly regarding the source of the weapon used in the attack. Authorities also require custody to match the suspect’s appearance with CCTV footage and retrieve the shoes he allegedly wore during the incident.

Investigators have recovered a gamchha (scarf) the accused allegedly used during the crime and plan to record the statement of Khukmoni Jahangir Sheikh, a Kolkata resident whose Aadhaar card was used by the suspect to purchase a SIM card.

Details of the Incident

The attack occurred last week at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence, Satguru Sharan. According to Mumbai Police, the accused entered the actor’s home intending to commit theft. After a confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other areas. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was discharged on Tuesday.

Police recovered several fingerprints of the accused from the actor’s residence, including on the staircase, a toilet door, and the handle of his son Jeh’s room. Investigators believe these fingerprints will play a pivotal role in the case.

Statements Recorded

Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan Choudhary confirmed that Saif Ali Khan’s statement was recorded on Thursday at his residence. Kareena Kapoor, Saif’s wife, also provided her statement earlier in the week.

The police revealed that before reaching Saif Ali Khan’s residence, the accused had attempted to break into three other homes.

The investigation continues to focus on identifying potential accomplices, securing additional evidence, and determining the accused’s intent and methods. The police believe these steps are essential for building a strong case as the matter progresses toward trial.

