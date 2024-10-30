Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat; Extortion Demand of ₹2 Crore Made

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has reportedly received another death threat, this time from an unknown caller who allegedly demanded a substantial sum of ₹2 crore. The message warned that failure to comply could result in the actor’s death. This development has once again placed Khan’s security at the forefront, with Mumbai Police quickly mobilizing to address the threat and safeguard the actor.

Threat Details and Investigation Launched

The threat came via a message directed to the Mumbai Traffic Police, raising alarms among law enforcement and prompting a swift response. The message conveyed a clear ultimatum: if the ₹2 crore ransom was not paid, the sender would allegedly attempt to take Khan’s life. Following the alert, the Worli Police in Mumbai registered an official complaint against an unidentified individual and initiated a thorough investigation.

More details awaited.