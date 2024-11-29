Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Sambhal violence: Tight Police Security Enforced Ahead Of Friday Prayers

Mohammad Alauddin Ajmali, the shahar qazi, urged residents of Sambhal to offer namaz at mosques in their localities.

Mohammad Alauddin Ajmali, the shahar qazi, urged residents of Sambhal to offer namaz at mosques in their localities. Meanwhile, Imam Aftab Hussain Warsi of the Shahi Jama Masjid expressed hope for a return to peace, saying, “May Allah maintain peace like before. I hope everything becomes fine soon.”

Security Measures Intensified

Police conducted flag marches in areas surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid on Thursday. Led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srish Chandra, officers patrolled partially reopened markets to ensure order. ASP Chandra emphasized, “The situation is completely peaceful and normal. Sufficient police force has been deployed, and we are prepared to tackle any situation.”

The November 24 violence, sparked by protests against a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulted in four deaths and several injuries. The Moradabad Divisional Commissioner confirmed that the families of the deceased have filed cases against unidentified individuals. An assessment of the damages is nearing completion.

Local shopkeepers near the mosque, including bullion and electronics traders, reported significant losses. Ajay Kumar Gupta, a bullion trader, lamented, “Despite the wedding season, our sales have dropped considerably. Hardly three customers have come to my shop in the last four days.” Traders claim losses amount to crores of rupees.

Legal Proceedings and Preparations

The advocate commissioner’s survey report is set to be presented in court on Friday. Both Hindu and Muslim representatives stated their readiness for the hearing. Shakeel Ahmed Warsi, representing the Muslim side, said, “We have all the evidence to prove our claim.”

Police have arrested 31 individuals and registered seven FIRs in connection with the violence. Thirty police teams are reviewing CCTV footage to identify more suspects, with over 100 images of alleged rioters released. Among the accused are a local MP, the son of a local MLA, and 2,750 unidentified individuals.

Markets and schools have reopened, but the Internet ban was extended for 48 hours as a precautionary measure. District authorities continue to monitor the situation to maintain peace.

Filed under

Sambhal Masjid Hearing sambhal violence Supreme Court
