LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity bjp balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > India > Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App

Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App

What is Sanchar Saathi App: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that the Sanchar Saathi app, mandated to be pre-installed on smartphones, can be deleted by users. He stressed that installation is optional, addressing growing privacy concerns.

Sanchar Saathi app pre-installed on smartphones is optional, says Jyotiraditya Scindia amid privacy concerns. Photos: ANI, X.
Sanchar Saathi app pre-installed on smartphones is optional, says Jyotiraditya Scindia amid privacy concerns. Photos: ANI, X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 2, 2025 13:51:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday clarified that the government’s Sanchar Saathi app, which has been directed to be pre-installed on all smartphones, can be deleted by users if they wish. His remarks come amid growing privacy concerns following the government’s directive to smartphone manufacturers.

Sanchar Saathi App Installation Optional, Says Scindia

“If you don’t want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional,” Scindia told ANI on December 2.

He further explained, “It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it in their devices or not is up to the user.”

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shashank Mani Tripathi defended the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) decision, stating that making the app pre-installed on mobile phones would enhance the sense of security among users.

Also Read: Sanchar Saathi Explained: Why the Government Wants This App on Every Smartphone, What You Need to Know

Opposition Calls Sanchar Saathi App Unconstitutional

Earlier opposition had strongly criticised the move, with the Congress party on Monday demanding that the order be rolled back immediately.

Taking to X, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called the move “beyond unconstitutional,” writing that “Big Brother cannot watch us.” He said the right to privacy flows directly from Article 21, which guarantees the fundamental right to life and liberty.

Calling the app “a dystopian tool to monitor every Indian,” Venugopal alleged it would allow the government to oversee “every movement, interaction and decision” of citizens.

Privacy Concerns Around Sanchar Saathi App 

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla also criticised the government’s decision, posting on X, “We will defeat the Govt move to order phone manufacturers to pre-install the undeletable Sanchar Saathi on all new phones sold in India & to push it on existing phones via updates. We will defeat this order constitutionally & democratically! Jai Hind Jai Bharat Jai Constitution!”

Also Read: ‘Big Brother Move?’ Why Govt Wants Sanchar Saathi App On Every Phone And Why Critics Call It Unconstitutional As Backlash Grows

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 1:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bjpcybersecurityhome-hero-pos-1privacySanchar Saathi appUnion Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu on Red Alert: Cyclone Ditwah to Bring Intense Rainfall, Chennai Most Affected

National Pollution Control Day: Remembering the Bhopal Tragedy & The Need for Strong Pollution Control Measures

DA/DR Merger Off the Table: Government Confirms No Proposal Alongside 8th Pay Commission

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (02.12.2025): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (02.12.2025) LIVE: Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket  – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

From Rahul Dravid To Ricky Ponting: Top 10 Batters Who Faced The Most Balls In Test Cricket

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Record Breaking T20 Hundred For Bihar In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26

Lockheed Martin Rockets Into Focus: $52M Defense Deal And $455M F-16 Sale; Here Is What Investors Should Not Miss

Beiruna Brings a New Chapter of Middle Eastern Elegance to Mumbai’s Skyline

Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025: Civic Polls Voting Underway, Check New Result Date Announced Now

AAOMI Makes a Dazzling Debut, Adding a New Pulse to Andheri’s Nightlife

Harendra Singh Steps Down As Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach, Why Did Half The Team Turn Against Their Coach?

What Is Pickleball And How It Emerged India’s Newest Badge Of Belonging

From Exploration to Data: Modernizing the Artisanal Mining Sector in Rural Tanzania

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-wise List of Costliest Players from 2008–2025 for MI, CSK, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, LSG, GT, PBKS, and RR

Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App
Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App
Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App
Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App

QUICK LINKS