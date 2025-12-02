Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday clarified that the government’s Sanchar Saathi app, which has been directed to be pre-installed on all smartphones, can be deleted by users if they wish. His remarks come amid growing privacy concerns following the government’s directive to smartphone manufacturers.

Sanchar Saathi App Installation Optional, Says Scindia

“If you don’t want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional,” Scindia told ANI on December 2.

He further explained, “It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it in their devices or not is up to the user.”

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shashank Mani Tripathi defended the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) decision, stating that making the app pre-installed on mobile phones would enhance the sense of security among users.

Opposition Calls Sanchar Saathi App Unconstitutional

Earlier opposition had strongly criticised the move, with the Congress party on Monday demanding that the order be rolled back immediately.

Taking to X, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called the move “beyond unconstitutional,” writing that “Big Brother cannot watch us.” He said the right to privacy flows directly from Article 21, which guarantees the fundamental right to life and liberty.

Calling the app “a dystopian tool to monitor every Indian,” Venugopal alleged it would allow the government to oversee “every movement, interaction and decision” of citizens.

Privacy Concerns Around Sanchar Saathi App

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla also criticised the government’s decision, posting on X, “We will defeat the Govt move to order phone manufacturers to pre-install the undeletable Sanchar Saathi on all new phones sold in India & to push it on existing phones via updates. We will defeat this order constitutionally & democratically! Jai Hind Jai Bharat Jai Constitution!”

