Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends Accused Sudarshan Ghule To 14-Day Judicial Custody

A court in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Friday remanded Sudarshan Ghule, an accused in the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, to 14-day judicial custody.

Ghule, who was earlier in CID custody, appeared before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court via video conference. The court had previously sent him to CID custody until January 31 for further investigation.

The case revolves around the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9.

Reports suggest that Deshmukh was targeted for attempting to stop an extortion bid involving an energy company in Beed. The authorities have registered cases of murder and extortion in connection with the crime, highlighting its organized nature.

As the investigation unfolded, seven individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in Deshmukh’s murder. Among them is Walmik Karad, a known associate of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, who was arrested in the extortion case linked to the murder. His involvement has raised political concerns, adding another dimension to the already high-profile case.

On January 27, the court granted the CID five days of custody for Ghule to analyze digital data and examine mobile phones seized during the investigation. Investigators believe these electronic devices could hold crucial evidence about the planning and execution of the crime.

The authorities are scrutinizing call records, messages, and financial transactions to establish links between the accused and potential conspirators.

The case has drawn significant public and media attention due to the involvement of individuals with alleged political connections. Deshmukh, known for his active role in local governance, had reportedly taken a firm stand against illegal activities in his region. His murder is being viewed as an attempt to silence opposition against criminal elements operating in Beed.

Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate whether there were more individuals involved in the crime, including possible financial backers.

The prosecution is expected to present digital forensic evidence and witness testimonies in court to strengthen the case. The CID is also looking into whether there was a larger organized crime syndicate behind the extortion racket.

With the court now sending Ghule to judicial custody, the focus shifts to further legal proceedings and the possibility of additional arrests. The case is likely to have far-reaching implications, not just for law enforcement but also for political circles in Maharashtra.

