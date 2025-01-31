Gir Somnath Demolitions: SC Turns Down Plea For ‘Urs’ At Razed Shrine

The Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking permission to hold the "Urs" festival between February 1 & February 3 at a dargah in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, which had been demolished during a government-led demolition drive.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking permission to hold the “Urs” festival between February 1 & February 3 at a dargah in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, which had been demolished during a government-led demolition drive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, heard submissions from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat authorities, who explained that unauthorized constructions, including religious structures, had been demolished as part of efforts to clear government land.

Mehta emphasized that no religious activities, including Hindu rituals, were allowed on the disputed land, which had previously been encroached upon. The applicant’s counsel, however, argued that the “Urs” festival had been held at the dargah site for many years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite this, authorities denied permission for the event on January 30. The counsel suggested a limited approach, proposing that a small group of 20 people perform the rituals temporarily, but the bench questioned whether any structure existed at the site, given that the dargah had been demolished.

The counsel argued that the dargah was a protected monument, but the bench clarified that no religious functions could take place at the site.

The bench also pointed out that unauthorized constructions, including temples, had been demolished as part of the drive. Mehta confirmed that the land in question was government property and had been cleared of encroachments. He reiterated that the demolition drive applied to all religions, and no religious functions should be permitted at the site.

The court ultimately rejected the application, noting that the request could not be granted without hearing the main case.

In a related matter, the Supreme Court had earlier directed a three-week delay in hearing pleas, including one regarding alleged contempt of court by Gujarat authorities for demolishing residential and religious structures without prior approval. This demolition drive, carried out on September 28, 2024, was aimed at clearing encroachments near the Somnath temple.

The Gujarat government, in its affidavit, defended the drive as an ongoing effort to remove illegal encroachments from public land.

The Supreme Court had previously issued orders in September 2023, halting demolitions of properties, including those owned by people accused of crimes, without its approval.

The court clarified that the ban did not apply to unauthorized structures on public roads, footpaths, railways, or water bodies. In November 2024, the court issued pan-India guidelines requiring a showcause notice before any property is demolished, with affected parties given 15 days to respond.

During the ongoing case, the Gujarat government assured the court that the land cleared during the demolition would remain under government control and not be allocated to any third parties. The Supreme Court had previously declined to impose a status quo on the demolition near the Somnath temple, highlighting concerns over potential contempt of its orders.

Read More: Sonia Gandhi Calling President Murmu ‘Poor Thing’ Sparks Row, Internet Slams Congress Family, ‘Look At That Entitled Attitude’